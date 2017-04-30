MGA ILIGALISTA!

IPRINISINTA nina Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Director C/Supt. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar at P/Supt. Christian dela Cruz, hepe ng QCPD Station 11, ang mga matataas na kalibre ng armas na nakumpiska sa walong suspek na pumasok sa isang compound sa #10 Quezon Ave., Brgy. Tatalon, Quezon City Biyernes ng hapon na kinilalang sina Hernane Esperas, Elmer Magdaraog, Rosendo de Vera, Rocky Bautista, Jovito Cernitillo, Alfie Reyes, Joel Habagat at Danilo Buenaventura, ngayo’y nahaharap sa kasong trespass to dwelling, grave threat, illegal detention, illegal possession of fire arms and ammunition, makaraang sapilitang isakay sa isang van na may plakang ABL-738 ang apat na biktima na sina Arnel Claridad, Riza Hortalino, Disiderio Balasabas at Jose Ben Aguirre na masuwerte namang nakatakas at nakapagsumbong sa Galas Police Station. JUN MESTICA