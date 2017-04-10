Movie ni Iza Calzado, R18 na lang!

ABALA ngayon ang aktres/model/TV host na si Daiana Menezes sa iba’t ibang projects. Mayroon siyang TV show sa GMA News TV, pelikula, at abala rin si Daiana pati sa mga endorsements.

“I’m busy hosting The Fiercest Of Them All, on GMA News TV, 9pm on Sundays. The show started last March 5, and its one season, 13 weeks. It’s a Fanta reality series, twelve girls fighting for the spot of the fiercest of them all. We got beauty queens, beauty queen pinays, and foreigners and models and a lawyer.

“We chose thru audition twelve different girls, all working independent women, the choice was made by their talino, character and personality, the only thing in common they had was a bit of modeling background. We’re not looking for a beautiful face with a model type body, we are looking for the bravest and most hardworking person we can find to add more to the industry. So therefore, the fiercest of them all,” panimulang esplika ni Daiana.

Dagdag pa niya, “Also, I have a show on Pinoy Xtreme cable channel called Super Sabong. It airs three times a week, Thursdays to Saturdays. We cover the results of the main cockfights in the country.

“Now, I am shooting Way of the Cross, a film for an international filmfest. I will play a challenging role of a drug adik na walang pera for drugs pero dahil sa boyfriend, nagda-drugs siya.”

Kasama ni Daiana sa naturang pelikula sina Anthony Diaz V, Anthony Diaz V, Alvin Anson, Rafael Rosell, Roxanne Barcelo, at iba pa.

Dahil kilala si Daiana sa kanyang kaseksihan, lalo na kapag naka-swimwear at nakaparada ang kanyang pamatay na katawan, inusisa namin siya kung game rin bang magpa-sexy sa pelikula?

Sagot niya, “Yes it’s okay. I think you can be sexy while doing art. It’s just that it’ll be commercialized if you’re genetically gifted!

Sino pang artista ang gusto niyang makatrabaho sa movies? “I could mention many, because we got a lot of talented actors here. I would say Dawn Zulueta, Sylvia Sanchez, Anne Curtis, Bea Alonzo, Iza Calzado. Ian Veneracion, Richard Gomez, Derek Ramsay, John Lloyd Cruz, Coco Martin…”

Sino ang current crush mo sa showbiz? “Crush ko si Empoy. I think in terms of forever handsome, it’ll be always Piolo (Pascual). And crush charming is John Lloyd Cruz.”

&&&

Movie ni Iza Calzado, naging R-18 na lang

PUWEDE nang mapanood ang pelikulang Bliss na pinagbibidahan ni Iza Calzado, dahi ngayon ay naging R-18 na ang rating nito mula sa Movie and Television Review and Classification Board. Matatandaan na X ang naunang ibinigay na rating sa unang review dito ng MTRCB.

Ang Bliss ang pelikula na nanalong Best Performer sa 2017 Osaka Film Festival sa Japan si Iza.

After dumaan sa second review ay nagkaroon ng reclassification ang pelikula at naging R18 ito, without cuts.

Narito ang buong pahayag ng manager ni Iza na si Noel Ferrer:

“This just in. The new MTRCB panel composed of Direk Joey Romero, Bibeth Orteza, Gladys Reyes, Consoliza Laguardia and Atty. Ogie Jaro reversed the earlier classification and gave the film Bliss a unanimous R-18 Without Cuts.

“Thank you Direk Bibeth for giving it an R-16. So, mark your calendars – May 10, we will already experience Bliss. ?????? Also, Direk Jerrold may be preparing an R-16 version of the film to accommodate more audiences and more theaters. (So, we may have 2 versions of this very controversial film, depending on your age-level).

“We’ll keep you posted! See you in theaters. #Bliss #R18 #InCinemasMay10.” STYLE SHOWBIZ/NONIE V. NICASIO

loading...