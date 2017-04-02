Naka-move on na raw at may rich good looking suitor, pero bakit mukhang anorexic?

TODO project ang isang personalidad sa mga okasyon na kanyang pinupuntahan to the effect na naka-move on na raw siya sa pagiging heart-broken.

Sa isang guesting sa isang noontime show, kiyemeng meron daw itong palaging kinakausap sa cell. Supposedly, isa sa kanyang mga ardent suitors eklaboom. Hahahahahahahahahaha!

What a pity!

Sa isang event na naman, meron daw itong escort na very good looking guy with matching escort pa kuning.

How so amusing!

Pero kahit ano pa ang gawin niya, there is no denying the fact that she is most affected with their break-up.

Hayan at kung titingnan mo ang lalake ay he seems to be painting the town red.

Knowing how money-oriented he is, he seems to be happy now that he’s free from the clutches of his former girlfriend and is now free to entertain more moneyed matrons and gay dick fellaters. Hahahahahahaha!

Kapag nagpupunta nga raw ito sa isang lugar sa Cebu ay pinag-aagawan talaga ng mga hungry matronas kaya naman sad ang escort niyang matrona rin dahil mas moneyed ang mga matrona roon. Hahahahahahahahahaha!

Honestly, this guy is never in love with the woman he gets involved with.

Kita mo na lang ang kanyang hitsura, always fresh and good looking.

Kahit bagong hiwalay palang sila noon ng kanyang dyowang artista, he seemed not to be affected.

Ngayon naman, lalo pa yatang naging presko at raring to give-in to the advances of these filthy rich matrons.

Sa totoo, he’s not in love with anyone but the money of his victims. Lumaking deprived kasi sa kanilang bansa kaya naman hataw nang hataw ng andaletch. Hahahahahahahahaha!

Kita n’yo nga at hindi man lang naapektohan sa break-up nila ng gandara rin namang girlalu.

Ang naapektohan ay ang mga majures na nakatitikim ng kanyang hotdog. Hahahahahahahahahaha!

‘Yun nah!

Kris Bernal, pinatos ang mga bashers ng kanyang bikini pictorial

Kontrobersyal ang seemingly svelte na katawan ni Kris Bernal.

Honestly, everybody’s talking about her revealing pictorial lately.

Bordering on anorexia na raw kasi ang kanyang katawan.

Magkaganunpaman, higit na nakararami ang nagkagusto sa kanyang sexy pictorial sa isang beach sa Zambales, bagama’t may mga nagsasabi ring he kind of looks anorexic and bulimic.

Sa kanyang Instagram account, sinagot ng lead actress ng kanyang upcoming GMA teleserye na Impostora ang kanyang mga luka-lukang bashers at haters.

“Because bashers keep pouring in and the haters keep shouting at me,” she avers. “Calling me anorexic, bulimic, no curves with tiny waist, telling me to eat more and to stop visiting the gym! WOW!

“So many assume. So little know. Don’t take the time to think about me. Don’t waste your time making fun of me.

“Thank you because you are my fuel which means that I will never run out of energy and you give me the keys to drive.

“For those who are just sincerely concerned about me, I appreciate it but I eat normally, I am perfectly healthy bringing better nourishment to my body.”

Sobrang touch naman ang aktres sa kanyang photographer na si JB de Leon.

“My dear @jb_deleon, you were awesome at working with my body type,” she coos. “I only stand 5’2 but this image seemed like I can pass the height requirement of a flight attendant or a beauty queen.

“You did a great job at making me tall. You are amazingly talented and it clearly shows in your masterpieces.

“This is by far my most favorite image among all the photos that were released.”

Post pa ni Kris noong March 30: “Again, this was just a PLAYSHOOT done a week ago. Katuwaan lang ng friends na nauwi sa pangangarir.”

Daniel Padilla admits relationship with Kathryn Bernardo!

For the umpteenth time, the hottest onscreen couple was asked about the status of their relationship during the media launch of their upcoming movie, Can’t Help Falling In Love.

Nag-usap muna ang dalawa bago sumagot. “Ma’am, very exclusive po kami, e. Exclusive po kaming dalawa, ma’am. Exclusive po kami sa isa’t isa, ma’am.”

After the presscon proper, Daniel was asked what he meant by his statement that they are very exclusive to each other.

“Baka kasi sukang-suka na kayo, e. Sukang-suka na rin kasi ako, e. Okay na yun,” he cooed.

“Kasi, baka kapag sinabi ko pa yun, ‘Alam niyo na.’ Nakaka-bad trip nga kung iisipin mo. Kaya ko sinabi yun.”

Gretchen Fullido bantered this time: “When you say exclusively dating, yun na ba yung ‘kayo na’ or hindi pa rin ‘kayo na’?”

The 21-year-old actor vaguely replied: “'(Exclusive) sa isa’t isa, so meaning ganun.’”

“Kayo na?” Gretchen made a follow up.

“Yes,” Daniel confirms.

Lately, Kathryn and Daniel went to El Nido, Palawan, to celebrate her 21st birthday.

“Sobrang nag-enjoy si Kathryn,” he said in obvious reference to their four-day vacation in Palawan.

“Sa trip namin na yun, sobrang napakasaya lang, ang sarap. It’s summer lovin’.”

Kathryn trilled, “Parang nagkaroon kami ng sariling mundo doon kasi may mga places na walang signal.

“Tapos nag-arrange lang ng dinner sa sandbar. Nanonood lang kami ng stars kapag gabi, watching the sunset.

“Sobrang simple lang talaga na mga bagay, dahil sobrang mababaw akong na tao, sobrang napasaya ako.

Wala pa raw siyang naibibigay na birthday gift kay Kathryn pero soon to follow raw ‘yun.

“Siyempre, kailangan meron din. Kasunod pa lang,” he intimated.

Sa Can’t Help Falling In Love, isa itong light-hearted drama at heartwarming romance kung saan si Kathryn Bernardo ang central character.

She delineates the role of Gab dela Cuesta, a high strung career woman who is engaged to her longtime boyfriend.

Her planned existence is going to be amply disrupted when she discovered that she was already married to a happy-go-lucky dude named Dos Gonzales.

Magsisimula ang tunay na conflict nang alamin nila (Dos and Gab) kung papa’no sila naging mag-asawa.

Can’t Help Falling In Love hits cinemas nationwide starting april 15.

Lolita Biglang Chakah, kampi raw kay Jonas Gaffud!

Dahil kapwa niya talent manager, kampi raw si Lolita Biglang Chakah rito kay Jonas Gaffud na manager ng beauty queen na si Pia Wurtzbach na tinalakan daw ang isang deejay/reporter na si Leila Chikadora.

Para sa amin naman, tinalakan is way too much.

Ma’no bang pagsabihan na lang in a good way. I’m pretty sure that Leila wouldn’t mind and would listen to him.

Kaso, may pagka-overbearing din yata itong si Gaffud dahil he was in his turf kaya malakas ang loob.

Hinay-hinay lang mudra. It’s how you say things that makes the difference.

Puede mo namang kausapin si Leila nang mahinahon and I’m sure she’d listen to you.

Pero hindi nga e.

Tinalakan mo siya at pinahiya sa presscon ninyong highly invitational at I’m sure na ang barbaric na si Lolita Buruka ang nag-invite ng mga guests.

Barbaric na si Lolita Biglang Chakah raw, o! Hahahahahahahahahahahaha!

Hinay-hinay kaya sa pang-ookray sa inyong mga invited press people. Kala n’yo naman nabili na ninyo ang kanilang reputasyon sa kakarampot na ibinibigay n’yo.

Kabaliwed!

Pinagtatawanan!

May bagong loveteam ngayon sa industriya na pinagtatawan namang tunay.

Imagine, the guy is 5’11” while her girlfriend supposedly stands barely 4’11”. Hahahahahahaha!

What makes their tandem all the more odd is the fact that the guy’s an adonis while the actress happens to look like a dud. Hahaha!

Ang sabi, gimmick lang daw ang lahat at gibsona lounge raw ang girl ng andalu after every performance.

Could this be true? Hahahahahahahaha!

Pero parang true nga dahil sa wala naman talaga sa itzu ng mhin ang papatol sa mukhang chabokan na girl unless for a fee. Hahahahaha!

Anyway, wait na lang tayo for further developments.

Pero palagay ko, once na maka-penetrate na sa showbiz ang guy, hihiwalay na siya sa mukhang katu na girl.

‘Yun nah! Hahahahahahahahahaha!

