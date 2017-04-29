Natakot ang mga chakang kotongera!

HAHAHAHAHAHAH!

How so very amusing!

Kung dati-rati’y patalbugan sina Crispy Patah at Lolita Biglang Chakah sa pagbira at pagtataray sa Queen of All Media na si Kris Aquino, these days they seem to have become indifferent of her existence.

Nababasa nga namin before sa dyaryong kanilang pinagsusulatan na patalbugan talaga sa paglait kay Krizzy baby ang dalawang mukhang chabokan na ‘to. Hahahahahahahahahaha!

Palibhasa’y mga laos na sa TV hosting profession, they, desperately, would want company. Hahahahahahahaha!

Anyway, nang makatikim ng lait na walang patumangga, tameme na ang dalawang lomod na gurang.

Oo nga’t nanglalait pa rin sa kanilang cheaply written columns (cheaply written columns daw, o! Hahahahahahahaha!) pero iba na ang

kanilang topic. Hahahahahahahahahaha!

Cheap!

Sasabihin na naman ni Bubonika, hindi siya naaapektohan sa mga aming mga bira.

Is that soooooo?

Kaya pala naglupasay ka noon sa Bandera office at lumuha talaga ng bato dahil hindi raw pinipigilan ni Mother Gilda Villasana (SLN) ang mga bira namin sa kanya.

Akala ko ba’y nahaharap ka noon sa pinakamatinding laban ng buhay mo?

Ano’t hindi mo itinuloy?

Pa’no ang dami mong baho sa katawan at nuknukan ka ng pagka-plastikada at alam mong isusulat namin ‘yun once na prinovoke mo kami.

Hahahahahahahahahaha!

How gross!

Ito namang si Lola Lolita, gastos nang gastos sa mga alipores niya para magkaroon siya ng kakampi.

Kumakampi ba naman sa ‘yo, Lola?

Magreyna ka man sa mga presscon dahil sa marami ang sa ‘yo’y humahalipoypoy, pagdating naman sa birahan at banatan, wala silang maga-

gawa sa akin.

Paganahin mo man ang iyong anda, it’s going to work during presscons only.

They would never have the chutzpa to write something negative or derogatory about me because I have no dark secrets like you.

Wala akong hinahadang lalake at never akong naghatag ng datung para lang makapag-blowjob.

Yuck!

Kayong dalawa, datungera kayo. Pinagagana n’yo ang inyong andalu para lang makahads ng ombre.

Ang cheaaaaaaap!

Otherwise, no man would have the bravura to be your kept man. Sa hilatsa lang ng pagmumukha n’yo ay uurong na ang kanilang mga betlog.

Hahahahahahahahahahaha!

Babutsch, mga chakah! Harharharharharhar!

Orlando Sol in transit!

Matagal-tagal na rin naman sa industriya sa Orlando Sol but he is not the impatient kind.

Kahit nakikita niyang ang nabibigyan ng break ay ang ibang Masculados, chill lang siya. He never did complain to their mentor/manager

Director Maryo J. delos Reyes.

Instead, he tried to hone his God-given talents and has emerged victorious in the process.

Sa ngayon kasi, may debut album na siya under Star Music where he showed to all and sundry how multi-faceted he is.

Being aptly labelled as tinsel town’s Hugot King, he sings with so much feeling that you can’t help but be carried away with the emotion that he is trying to convey with his songs, especially the carrier single Kailan Darating Ang Ayoko Na? that is penned by Jerwin Nicomedes.

Incidentally, all of the songs incorporated in his debut album are all compositions of Mr. Nicomedes, obviously his favorite composer.

Anyway, last Friday, April 21, the music video of his carrier single Kailan Darating Ang Ayoko Na? was launched on YouTube Star Music Channel and MYX Channel. It serves as a teaser of the five-part videoserye that will air on April 28 and all succeeding Fridays of May.

Bongga, di ba naman?

Si Orlando lang ang may ganitong pakulo na authentic at orig ang dating.

Charice Pempengco at partner Alyssa Quijano break na!

Pagod na raw si Charice Pempengco at satisfied na siya sa kanyang naiambag sa industriya.

She and live in partner Alyssa Quijano went on separate ways for some highly financial reasons.

Umalis raw si Alyssa sa kanilang apartment at dala nito ang sariling gamit at ilang kagamitan na hindi naman sa kanya.

Si Charice naman, according to reports, ay nakititira sa isang fan sa Laguna.

How sad!

On top of this, Lady Charice has maintained her silence.

Ang dating manager ni Charice na si Jed ay wala ring alam sa kanyang whereabouts maliban sa kinancel daw ni Charice ang kanyang Kia

theatre concert.

Walang nakaaalam pero Charice purportedly cancelled her concert (End of Chapter Rock Concert) last March 24 for some unknown reasons.

Looking back, nagsimulang mag-fade at bumulusok ang career ni Charice when she bluntly accepted that she is a lesbian.

Sad to say, her album did not click with the public for the simple reason that the genre she would want to become a part of did not

click with the audiences.

Occasionally, she is being seen at ASAP but this is not on a regular basis.

Rich Asuncion engage na!

Engage na ang Kapuso actress na si Rich Asuncion sa rugby player na si Benjamin Mudie. Nai-announce ito sa kanyang Instagram account.

Nangyari ang proposal sa set ng teleserye ni Rich na Ika-6 Na Utos.

The Kapuso actress jubilantly announced their engagement on her Instagram account last April 27.

Rich proudly posted the engagement ring that he gave her.

“Hats down to my man who pulled off oh so perfectly. So surprised when I saw him down on one knee in the middle of a scene during taping. Of course, the answer is YES!!” Rich enthused.

She also thanked her co-stars in Ika-6 na Utos, Sunshine Dizon, in particular for helping her fiance carry out his plan.

Benjamin Mule is definitely enamored with his girl.

“I’m not ashamed to admit that looking back at our photos and how far we’ve come makes me emotional,” he admitted matter of factly.

“Started off with a simple blind date and now I couldn’t ask for a better person to share the last two years with.

“My time with you has easily been the best time of my life. Ups or downs, I know all I need is you to be happy. With your love and support, you help me strive to be a better person.

“So here’s to two years my love and to many more to come!

“Don’t know how much longer I can handle being your jowa @richellasuncion ?????????? #mahalko #girlontv #bae #twoyearstoostrong”

Rich and Benjamin have been a couple for two years.

Jinri Park, dyosa ang tingin kay Marian Rivera!

Tila nagpaka-fan girl ang aktres na si Jinri Park aka Juvila ng Encantadia nang makita niya sa set ng top-rating series ng GMA ang Primetime Queen na si Marian Rivera.

Nakita kasi namin ang photo na pinost niya sa kanyang Instagram account recently wherein nilagyan niya ito ng caption na: “With the Goddess herself @marianrivera on the set of Encantadia.”

Swerte mo, girl!

Anyway, nagsimula nang maghasik ng lagim si Hagorn (John Arcilla) laban sa mga diwata.

Sa katunayan nga umiral na naman ang pagkaganid niya sa kapangyarihan nang pinaslang niya si Avria (Eula Valdes) upang makuha ang brilyante ng Hangin at Diwa dito.

Last night, nakipagtuos na rin ang mga Diwata at Sapiryan laban sa mga Hathor at Etherian.

Sa paghaharap ni Hagorn at ng mga Sang’gre na mayroong hawak na tatlong brilyante, sino ang mananaig? Yan ang hindi dapat palampasin sa Encantadia gabi-gabi pagkatapos ng 24 Oras!

Dingdong Dantes, Manghaharana sa Bacolod

Napakasuwerte naman ng contestants ng Lin-ay Sang Negros beauty pageant this year dahil makae-experience sila ng panghaharana from no less than Kapuso Primetime King Dingdong Dantes! Yes, lilipad si Dingdong papuntang Bacolod this Friday para sa nasabing beauty pageant at makakasama rin niya si Mikoy Morales na siya namang magho-host ng pageant.

Part pa rin ito ng participation ng Kapuso Network sa taunang Panaad Festival.

Hmmm… Hindi kaya mas mahirapan ang mga contestant na magfocus sa pageant kung kasing-gwapo ni Dingdong ang manghaharana sa kanila?!!!

Julian Trono, no bad blood with Kylie Padilla and Aljur Abrenica

“To set the record straight, no bad blood, and I’m really happy for them,” heartthrob Julian Trono comments on lovers Kyle Padilla and Aljur Abrenica.

“Wala namang bad blood with anyone.”

Na-link noon si Kyle kay Julian na co-star niya that time sa kanilang afternoon drama series na Buena Familia after her break-up with Aljur Abrenica.

Nevertheless, there was no admission in the past interview of Kylie and Julian.

But there was no bad blood really. As a matter of fact, binati pa niya si Kylie when she celebrated her birthday last January and

he wished her well sa pregnancy nito.

“Sobrang nung grineet ko siya, nagkausap pa nga kami na, ‘Uy, ingatan (ang baby).'”

It was nothing but a mere miscummunication. But there really was no problem between him and Kylie.

“No beef at all,” he cooed, “yun din kasi minsan parang nami-misunderstood ng ibang tao.

“Tapos sa amin din, minsan ang pagkakaintindi rin namin minsan, parang sketchy din na, ‘Okay, ano ba yun?’”

He further stressed, “To set the record straight, no bad blood, and I’m really happy for them.”

Sabi pa niya, “Nagsabay lang sa show, but I think it’s a blessing. It’s a huge blessing for her.”

Anyway, happy si Julian dahil maganda rin ang career niya sa ngayon sa Viva.

So far, maganda ang reception sa kanilang dance cover videos. Charttopping ang kanilang Tamis at Balang Araw at bongga rin ang pag-

tanggap sa kanilang duet na Tumalon.

So far, simula na rin ang pre-production work with their launching movie Fanboy?Fangirl. Julian is out to delineate the role of a showbiz wannabe and Ella, a Koreana novela duddber, will lend a helping hand to Julian’s character to improve his acting skills in order to penetrate show business.

Send in those sizzling stories that you know about our fave showbiz personalities at peteampoloquiojr@gmail.com and #09994269588, #09276557791 and #09223870129 and read them here.

PETE G. AMPOLOQUIO, JR.

