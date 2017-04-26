Neil Arce at Angel Locsin enjoy sa isa’t isa

MADALAS ngayong magka-bonding sina Angel Locsin at Neil Arce. At mukhang enjoy naman sila sa isa’t isa. Marami ang nagsasabi na ang pagkakaibigan ng dalawa ay tiyak na mae-elevate sa next level dahil pareho naman silang single.

Aminado naman si Angel sa mga nakaraang interview niya na tumitibok-tibok na ang kanyang puso ngayon dahil sa bagong lalaki na madalas niyang ka-date lately, na kahit hindi niya binanggit ang pangalan ay very obvious na si Neil ito.

Nitong nakaraang kaarawan nga ni Angel ay isang makahulugang mensahe ang sinabi ni Neil patungkol sa kanilang friendship.

“Happy birthday Gel! Amazing what 7 years of friendship has done to us! Excited to see what’s next,” post ng businessman film producer sa kanyang social media account at isa rin siya sa mga naging special na bisita sa kaarawan ng aktres.

Pero balitang ang bonggang handa ni Angel na kung saan bumaha ng pagkain, inumin at ang mamahaling Arce Dairy Ice Cream para sa dessert.

Patatagalin pa ba ‘yan? Pareho naman silang nasa hustong edad na. Si Angel ay lampas na sa kalendaryo. Mahihirapan na siyang magka-anak kapag pinatagal-tagal pa niya ang paga-asawa. ‘Yun na!

ALDUB NATION NAGHIHINTAY SA PARUSANG IGAGAWAD KAY SUZETTE DOCTOLERO

Nakahinga nang maluwag ang Aldub Nation at nabawasan ang pagkairita ng ilan kay Suzette Doctolero, GMA Creative Unit Head nang linawin ni GMA Executive Lilibeth Rasonable na hindi bagsak sa rating ang serye ng AlDub.

Na mawawala ito sa May dahil hanggang doon lang ang time limit nito dahil may gagawin ng ibang proyekto sina Alden Richards at Maine Mendoza contrary sa tweets ni Doctolero na flop ang Destined To be Yours kaya titigokin na sa ere.

Inaabangan ng fans ng dalawa kung anong parusa ang ipapahataw ng Kapuso network kay Doctolero. Hindi raw makatarungan ang ginawa nitong pagpapahiya sa magka-loveteam na pareho namang taga-Kapuso.

DINGDONG DANTES’ YesPinoy FOUNDATION, NYC, & CCC STRENGTHEN PARTNERSHIP FOR #NowPH

As the Philippines becomes a Party to the Paris Agreement and in observance of Earth Day today, the YesPinoy Foundation Inc., the National Youth Commission (NYC) and the Climate Change Commission (CCC) will strengthen their partnership for #NowPH or Not On Our Watch Philippines, the country’s youth in climate action movement.

Launched in 2015, the #NowPH gathered 3.6 million Filipino signatures in support of the adoption of the Paris Agreement during the 21st Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. It also resulted in the issuance of Proclamation No. 1160, declaring November 25 of every year as the National Day for Youth in Climate Action.

To sustain the campaign, YesPinoy, NYC and CCC have agreed on institutionalizing #NowPH as the country’s foremost movement intended to engage the global community in promoting young people’s meaningful participation in climate action and disaster risk reduction efforts.

The Movement will also reach out to 10 million climate action and disaster resilience warriors.

According to YesPinoy Founding Chairman Dingdong Dantes, creating a culture of climate and disaster resilience starts with youth empowerment and engagement.

“The country is highly vulnerable to climate change and disaster, and we should engage the Filipino youth, who comprise 30 percent of the country’s population, to secure a sustainable future,” said Dantes.

While the campaign has focused on climate action, #NowPH will also be prioritizing disaster risk reduction efforts in line with the government’s advocacy of synergizing climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction and management.

NYC Commissioner-at-Large Paul Pangilinan said that the youth has already been participating in local disaster risk reduction initiatives, which the movement can optimize.

“The momentum of youth participation in climate change and disaster concerns has already been set and this can serve as platform to advance our advocacy,” Pangilinan added.

Partners of the #NowPH movement such as the United States Agency for International Development B-LEADERS Project, United Nations Children’s Fund, GMA Network and MovePH of Rappler, among others, will also renew their support to the climate action movement.

Apart from the institutionalization of the movement, the #NowPH will also expand its reach by engaging Southeast Asian youth through the organization of the #NowASEAN.

In a statement, Climate Change Commission Secretary Vernice Victorio said that this is also a contribution of the Philippine government to international climate change efforts. The Philippines, despite being a developing vulnerable nation, is regarded as a strong moral voice in climate negotiations.

“Being a Party to the Agreement entails urgent implementation of climate actions and initiatives to reduce disaster risks, and the Filipino youth will play a key role in achieving these goals,” Victorio added.

The #NowASEAN also hopes to establish the Southeast Asian Youth in Climate Action Network or SAYCAN and issue the ASEAN Proclamation on Youth in Climate Action Day, which will coincide with the Philippines’ Youth in Climate Action Day.

***

For comments, suggestions & news feed, text me at #09234703506/#09074582883 or email at kuya_abepaul@yahoo.com. Please listen to DWIZ’s Star na Star program from 2:00-3:00 p.m., Monday to Friday. Mabalos! PAPAK!/ABE PAULITE

loading...