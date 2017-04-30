Pang. Digong, itinutulak ang drug-free ASEAN community

MARIING itinutulak ni Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte ang isang drug-free Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) community matapos nitong pormal na buksan ang 30th ASEAN Summit sa Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) sa Lungsod ng Pasay.

Sa kanyang opening statement, sinabi nitong kailangan na hindi matinag ang ASEAN sa pagkakaroon ng drug-free ASEAN.

“The scourge of illegal drugs threatens our gains in community-building. I have seen how illegal drugs have ended the hopes, dreams, future and even lives of countless people, especially the youth. he illegal drug trade apparatus is massive. But it is not impregnable. With political will and cooperation, it can be dismantled, it can be destroyed before it destroys our societies,” aniya pa rin.

Sinabi pa rin niya na hindi dapat na sumalungat o umiwas ang mga miyembro ng ASEAN sa pagsisikap ng mga ito na maalis ang security threats.

“Piracy and armed robbery against ships disrupt the stability of regional and global commerce. Terrorism and violent extremism have brought the reality of attacks right on our shores and at our doorsteps. Eternal vigilance is the price that we must pay to keep our citizens safe. We can only achieve this through advancing cooperation at the bilateral, regional, and multilateral levels,” lahad nito.

Ang Pangulo, bilang chairman ng ASEAN ngayong taon ay hinikayat ang kanyang ASEAN leaders na patatagin ang ugnayan nito sa business community.

“We can advance cooperation in our region by staying true, steadfast, and resolute to our processes of integration, innovation, inclusivity, and connectivity,” ani Pangulong Duterte sabay sabing ang kapasidad ng micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) ay dapat na palakasin bilang MSMEs na nagsisilbing “engines of growth.”

Pinasalamatan naman ni Pangulong Duterte ang mga kapalit-bansa nito na miyembro ng ASEAN para sa malaking tulong sa Pilipinas partikular na sa usapin ng kalamidad.

“During our time of greatest need, you were there. We are eternally grateful. Today, I say the Philippines will do its own part to help those who are in need in our region and beyond,” aniya pa rin.

Ngayong taon ay ipinagdiriwang ng ASEAN ang kanilang ika-50 taon.

Habang ginugunita naman ng ASEAN ang ika-40 taong anibersaryo ng dialogue relations sa mga bansang katulad ng Canada, European Union (EU), at Estados Unidos at pagdiriwang ng ika-25 taong anibersaryo ng relasyon sa bansang India.

“These are relations that are valued. But they can be much more valuable and stronger if we learn to respect each other’s independence and treat each other as sovereign equals.Our engagement with Dialogue Partners allowed us to set the table for meaningful discussions on maintaining peace and stability, the pursuit of development goals, the peaceful resolution of disputes, and the promotion of our peoples’ welfare. In this milestone year, the time is ripe – and indeed it is right – to make our decisions count. It is time for ASEAN to finally assert, with conviction, its position in the international arena,” litanya ng Pangulo. KRIS JOSE

