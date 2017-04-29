Planta ng pagkain, sinunog ng NPA

SINILABAN ng may 80 miyembro ng New People’s Army (NPA) ang isang packing plant sa Davao City kaninang Sabado ng madaling-araw, Abril 29.

Sa ulat ng regional police office, umatake ang NPA rebels at sinunog ang packing plant ng Lapanday Foods Corp. sa Brgy. Mandug dakong 3:30 kaninang madaling-araw.

Sa isang pahayag, sinabi ng NPA na inatake ng kanilang miyembro ng 1st Pulang Bagani Battalion at tinawag itong “tactical offensives” laban sa Lorenzo-owned companies at isang ranch sa lunsod na nagsimula dakong 2 a.m.

“The PBB’s coordinated offensives served as punitive action against the Lorenzos for their numerous crimes against agricultural workers, peasants and Lumad,” pahayag ng NPA.

Dinisarmahan umano ng mga ito ang mga security guard saka isinagawa ang masamang balak.

Sinabi naman ni city Mayor Inday Sara Duterte, ang pag-atake ng NPA ay “a personal insult especially because the local government of Davao City has been supportive of the peace negotiations between the national government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines, ang political umbrella na may sakop ng armed guerrilla movement.”

“And because I have repeatedly offered to talk peace with the members of the NPA within Davao City,” dagdag pa ng anak ni President Rodrigo Duterte.

Naganap ang pag-atake sa kasagsagan ng peace talks sa pagitan ng gobyerno at ng communist rebels. BOBBY TICZON

