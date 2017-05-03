3-IN-3 HEALTH FACILITY
PINANGUNAHAN ni Navotas City Mayor John Rey Tiangco ang pagbubukas ng 3-in-1 health facility sa Brgy. Tanza, Navotas City. Kabilang sa
health facility ang lying-in clinic, health center, at Tuberculosis Directly Observed Treatment, Short Course (TB-DOTS) center, kasama ang
libreng konsultasyong medikal, gamot, dental check-up, at laboratory procedures. JOJO RABULAN
