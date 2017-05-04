Ang mukha ng blogger ang mukhang nakarma!

WANTING attention to herself and to her blog, one mukhang kabayong blogger ranted against Heart who posted, “A flower does not think of competing with the flower next to it. It just blooms.”

The idiot blogger felt Heart was alluding to Marian Something sa post na ‘yon.

The mukhang-piranha blogger ranted on her blog and said, “After all the stalking, copying, provoking, insecure, and immature shenanigans that Heart Evangelista has been doing for years and continue to do, perpetuated by the shallow friends she keeps, this useless bitch of a Senator’s wife had the nerve to post this quote.

Thankfully, no one is buying it anymore. Her latest manipulative act to provoke Marian Rivera(for a shirt, forcryingoutloud) which backfired so deliciously actually restored my faith in humanity. Heart and the few remaining twats who kiss her ass and stupidity will get it eventually. If we go through all the drama that has surrounded Heart’s life, with her own parents informing everyone of her psychological problems through a press conference(SO CLASSY!) and by not attending their daughter’s wedding, KARMA is truly the biggest bitch of all!”

Heart doesn’t look na na-karma siya. ‘Yung mukha ng blogger pa ang mukhang nakarma because in the standard of beauty ay walang-wala siya noon.

How can Heart be nakarma when she has her hands filled up with so many activities as an actress and as an endorser?

Sorry, ha, pero mas mukhang bitch ang blogger. ‘Yung face niya ay hindi pang-tao o pang-hayop!!!

***

When asked about his rumoured romance with Sandara Park sa presscon ng I Can Do That ay todo deny si Robi Domingo na may romantic something sila.

But recently, nakitang magkasama sina Robi at Sandara sa Korea as one fan posted. Lumabas pang ayaw magpakuha ni Robi na kasama si Sandara.

On his recent photo ng isang klase ng food sa kanyang Instagram account ay hindi about his post ang tinanong ng followers ni Robi kundi puro about Sandara.

“Kamusta date nyo ni Dara ryan sa Korea.”

“AYIEEE nagdate pala kayo ni Data jan sa Korea ah. May nakakita daw. Ayaw mo pa nga raw magpi-picture.”

“Post kana ng pic niyo ni dara n ngdate2 wala n nman magagalit or mgseselos atska for sure madami kikiligin.”

Hindi sumagot si Robi.

Does his silence means yes, they dated?

Hulaan na lang natin!!! UNCUT/ALEX BROSAS

