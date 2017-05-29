Bina-bash pa rin until the end!

BASHERS had a grand time bashing Heart Evangelista all because of a photo niya na naka-costume bilang Alwina.

Sa photo kasi ay may lumabas na cellphone sa bandang dibdib ng aktres and for that ay sari-saring comments ang inabot ng dyowa ni senator Chiz Escudero.

“Hmmmmm, calling Mulawin’s wardrobe department. You might want to check what else is Heart hiding in her costume before you roll the cameras. Barrio Fiesta’s Bagoong? Chocolates? Dolce & Gabbana shirt? Cartier? Hermes? Nude Pumps? Wine? We don’t want those showing up on TV too. But then again, maybe this will encourage viewers to watch then raise the ratings. It’s actually getting good reviews but the pilot ratings didn’t carry the success of Encantadia. I would wonder why but you and I already know the reason, ?? she tucked a cellphone in her costume,” said one blogger na maka-Marian Something.

It was obvious na sinabotahe lang si Heart. Inggit siguro kung sinoman ang gumawa noon kaya ipinahiya siya.

***

Goodbye na sa mga fungi ang soap nina Maine Mendoza at Alden Richards.

Natapos ang lahat sa pag-kiss ng dalawa sa kasal nila. Siyempre maraming AlDub fans ang kinilig.

Sadly, ang daming hanash against Alden and Maine sa pagtatapos ng soap.

“Parang lahat ng movie nila at isang teleserye ay hindi Hit. Tingin ko lang.”

“pnsin klng u g girl p hmhawak xa face ng guy.””

“Bkit ang bilis natapos …??? Alam na.”

“Bagsak rating mga besh.”

“he he natapos din ang flop na serye… ng aldog.”

“Aminin na kase. Iba talaga mga teleserye sa abs cbn kumpara sa gma. Wala ngang patutunguhan yung istorya tapos di pa marunong umacting yung bida. Sayang naman yung pagka beterano ng mga co star nila tulad nila gardo, boots, janice. At iba pa. Di kase muna pina acting workshop sila eh. Madalian porke sumikat ang kalyeserye akala nila magtatagal yung kasikatan.” UNCUT/ALEX BROSAS

