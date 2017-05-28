Dahil sa pinaigting na pag-atake ng CPP-NPA, peace talk apektado

NAGPAHAYAG ng pagdududa ang Malakanyang sa katapatan ng Communist Party of the Philippines-New Peoples Army-National Democratic Front of the Philippines (CPP-NPA-NDFP) sa hangarin nito na makamtan ang kapayapaan sa bansa matapos na magpahayag ang CPP na paigtingin ang pag-atake laban sa pamahalaan bunsod ng naging deklarasyon ni Pangulong Duterte na Batas Militar sa Mindanao.

“The Duterte administration would rather pursue the path of genuine dialogue to build a nation worthy of it’s citizens,” ani Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella.

Nauna nang inanunsyo ni Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza ang panibagong suspensyon ng peace talks sa pagitan ng pamahalaan at National Democratic Front (NDF).

Ginawa ito ng opisyal bilang head ng GPH peace panel sa isang pulong sa The Netherlands, na unang inihanda para sana sa pag-anunsyo ng ika-limang round ng kanilang usapang pangkapayapaan.

Ayon kay Dureza, may mga usaping hindi nagtutugma mula sa magkabilang panig.

May specific instruction din umano ang Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na suspendehin ang pakikipag-usap dahil sa mga nakaraang aksyon ng makakaliwang grupo.

Kasama sa pangunahing rason ng kanselasyon ang umano’y malawakang opensiba ng NPA sa iba’t-ibang bahagi ng bansa sa mga nakalipas na araw maging mismo sa lugar ng pangulo sa Davao City.

“By such defiant, blatant and serious challenge by the CPP/NPA/NDF directed at the govt under the leadership of President Rodrigo Duterte despite all these gains in our work for peace and despite the personal show of goodwill and trust that the president no less has extended to the leaders of the Communist party of the Philippines, the government panel is now left without any other recourse but to announce, with due respects to our counterparts and to our facilitator..,” bahagi ng statement na binasa ni Sec. Dureza.

Nagpaliwanag din naman si Dureza na hindi nila nagustuhan ang pag-uutos ng CPP-NPA sa Pilipinas na paigtingin ang kanilang pag-atake sa gitna ng pinaiiral na Martial Law sa Mindanao.

Ito aniya ay kabilang sa seryosong development na kinonsidera upang hindi makisali ang gobyerno sa muling pagpapatuloy ng usapang pangkapayapaan.

“But the most serious development of late and which now puts in great jeopardy as to whether or not we can still keep the course of peace in this peace table is the blatant publicly announced decision of Communist Party of the Philippines, the political organ of our counterparts across the table who are here, ordering their forces on the ground to accelerate and intensify attacks against the government in the face of the declaration of martial law in Mindanao which was principally directed at extremists and terrorists who openly and defiantly challenged the government and put to harm the Filipino people triggered by the still-ongoing violent incident in the Islamic city of Marawi in Mindanao.”

KUMPIYANSA naman si Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, chairman ng government negotiating panel, na muling gugulong ang usapang pangkapayapaan sa pagitan ng pamahalaan at National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP).

Aniya, may pag-asa na gumulong muli ang naudlot na fifth round ng peace talks makaraang kanselahin ni Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte ang peace talks dahil sa mga nakaraang aksyon ng makakaliwang grupo.

“There is still hope that is why we are waiting for them. It is a reality that armed conflict exists that is precisely why we are talking,” ani Bello.

KRIS JOSE

