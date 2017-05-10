Globe resumes full mobile services in Quiapo area

Globe Telecom said it has resumed full mobile services in Quiapo areas affected by a service disruption implemented Sunday night on instruction of the National Telecommunications Office.

Resumption of services was made on advice from the Philippine National Police in consideration of numerous people affected by the service suspension, Globe General Counsel Atty. Froilan Castelo said. Customers in the entire Quiapo area may now access call, text and services, he added.

