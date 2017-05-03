Governor Marcos congratulates 2016 bar passers from Ilocos Norte schools

Governor Imee R. Marcos extended her congratulations and gratitude to the passers of the 2016 Philippine Bar Exam coming from Ilocos Norte.

The Bar Exam, with 6,344 takers nationwide, yielded a 59% national passing rate━the highest passing rate in the history of bar exam since 1946.

Ilocos Norte has two institutions offering law degrees: the Northwestern University (NWU) in Laoag City, and the Mariano Marcos State University━Batac Campus.

NWU’s Attorney Mark Dave M. Camarao garnered a score of 88.10%, landing him on the Top Six among all the 3,747 passers.

The University produced a total of nine new lawyers.

Meanwhile MMSU’s College of Law, the province’s newest law institution, boasts a 100% passing rate with six takers.

The bar exam which is given for four Sundays, covers Political Law, Labor Law, Civil Law, Taxation, Remedial Law, Criminal Law, Mercantile Law, Legal Ethics and Practical Exercises.

“Congratulations, most especially kay Atty. Camarao, buti na lang at may pasok sa Top Ten na kailian after a long, long time,” said Governor Marcos to the Ilocos Norte passers, “the entire province celebrates with you in this achievement, and I am certain that this is a real honor for all Ilocanos.”

She affirmed the provincial government’s continuing efforts in strengthening law education in the country as well as ensuring just and transparent governance.

“We are encouraging the youth who have the passion for legislation to be the next top-notcher, and to our baro nga abogados, rest assured that the Provincial Government will support you in your future endeavors. We are very, very proud at tuluy-tuloy lang nating ipakita sa buong bansa at sa buong mundo ang galing at talino ng mga Ilocano.”

Also notable is that the Top 10 Passers all come from provincial schools like the University of San Carlos in Cebu and Siliman University in Negros Oriental.

Oath-taking of the 2016 Bar passers will be on May 22 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City.━Mizpah Grace G. Castro and Ma. Rhona Ysabel B. Daoang, PGIN-CMO

