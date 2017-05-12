HOMES FOR 400 NAVOTAS FAMILIES FROM ENDANGERED ZONES

SOME 400 families living in endangered zones will soon have their own homes following the construction of another housing units in Brgy. Tanza, Navotas Mayor John Rey Tiangco said.

Mayor Tiangco says his administration is establishing the ‘Navotaas’ Tanza Homes II, which will involve three-storey buildings that will accommodate 408 units, to accommodate these families living in areas considered to be dangerous like along the river and near seashore.

The mayor was accompanied by Vice Mayor Clint Geronimo, city council members and key city officials when the former led the recent groundbreaking rites in Barangay Tanza. “Hangad nating mabigyan ng ligtas at de-kalidad na tahanan ang mga mamamayan. Gusto natin na sa pamamagitan ng pagkakaroon ng bagong bahay, maiiba rin ang takbo ng kanilang buhay at tataas ang antas ng kanilang kalagayan,” he says.

At present, the city government has already established four in-city housing projects wherein nearly 2, 000 families are either already benefitting or about to occupy the units.

NAVOTAS BIDA BASKETBALL TEAM

Meanwhile, the Navotas mayor takes pride of the 15-member ‘Navotas Bida Basketball Team’ whose players are aged 16 years and below as they excelled in the first Metro Basketball Tournament, a Metro Manila Development Authority initiative.

“Lubos ang suporta ng ating pamahalaang lungsod sa Navotas Bida. Hangad natin na manguna sila sa tournament na ito at maiuwi nila ang kampeonato,” he says.

Mayor Tiangco likewise lauds the Navotas Youth and Sports for Office personnel for their vigorous efforts in training and encouraging the local players about the importance of getting into sports rather than getting hooked on vices particularly illegal drugs.

CENTERNARIAN COUPLE IN NAVOTAS

The visibly-fascinated mayor personally visited a local couple, who are both centenarians, at their home and gave them gifts. He’s so amazed by the strong bond and love between Abundio Montesa, 103; and Cirila, 100, for living together happily over a hundred years.

The Montesa couple received P2, 000 and they will start getting P1, 000 each every month beginning next month.

The centenarian couple was gratified the mayor had found time to visit them. “Ang ibang mayor, malakas pa sa kalabaw pero ni hindi makadalaw. Pero kayo po Mayor John Rey, kayo pa mismo ang nag-abot sa amin ng regalo,” ‘Lolo’ Abundio has been quoted as saying. GOOD RIDDANCE/ARLIE CALALO

