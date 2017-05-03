Impeachment complaint vs Duterte mahina – Sec. Panelo

KUMBINSIDO si Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo na hindi magtatagumpay ang impeachment complaint na isinampa ni Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano laban kay Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte.

“They can always try but I don’t think it will succeed,” ani Sec. Panelo.

Bukod dito, mayorya aniya ng mga mambabatas ang patuloy na sumusuporta kay Pangulong Duterte bukod pa sa mayorya ng bilang ng Filipino ang patuloy na naniniwala at nakakapit sa Chief Executive.

“I think the impeachment was only intended to propaganda by the one who filed it,” ayon kay Sec. Panelo.

Sisimulan na sa susunod na linggo ang pagdinig sa impeachment complaint na inihain ni Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano laban kay Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte.

Ayon kay House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas, ire-refer ni Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez sa House Committee on Justice ang reklamo at pagdedebatehan pa kung sufficient in form at sufficient in substance ang impeachment complaint.

Kung sakaling kulang o hindi makitaan ng grounds para sa impeachment complaint ay tiyak na maibabasura ang nasabing reklamo.

Ilan sa mga naging batayan ng paghahain ng impeachment complaint laban kay Pangulong Duterte ay culpable violation of the constitution, betrayal of public trust at iba pang high crimes. KRIS JOSE

loading...