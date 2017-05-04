LRMC breaks ground on LRT-1 Cavite Extension project

Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1) operator Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) today breaks ground for the pre-construction work on the LRT-1 Cavite Extension to connect the existing line with 20 passenger stations to an 11.7-kilometer alignment with eight passenger stations to be located in Parañaque, Las Piñas, and Cavite.

The new stations will be named Aseana, MIA, Asia World, Ninoy Aquino and Dr. Santos Stations in Parañaque City, Las Piñas and Zapote Stations in Las Piñas City and Niog Station in Bacoor, Cavite.

Built for train speed of maximum 80 kilometers per hour and a commercial speed of 60 kilometers per hour, LRMC President and CEO Rogelio L. Singson is optimistic that the LRT-1 Cavite Extension will significantly ease the commute in Metro Manila. “The Cavite Extension will serve an additional 300,000 commuters and will significantly reduce travel time from Bacoor, Cavite to Manila from about two hours to about 40 minutes,” he disclosed.

Further to the convenience of commuters, the design of the LRT-1 Cavite Extension was based on the basic objective of integrating the LRT-1 with other modes of transportation. “We considered the accessibility of the new stations to shops, schools, and offices to better suit passenger flow from residential and commercial areas. LRMC envisions the eight new stations of the LRT-1 to foster a commute that is direct, smooth, and safe for all passengers.”

LRMC signed a Concession Agreement with the Philippine Government in October 2014 to operate and manage LRT-1 and construct the Cavite Extension. Since it assumed operation and management of the LRT-1 in September 2015, LRMC has already worked on the repair of LRVs, bringing the total number of functioning vehicles to 100 in December 2016. Under LRMC, LRT-1 is also undergoing a rail replacement project for the train line’s 33-year-old tracks.

The company’s most recent undertaking is the launch of the new LRT-1 Doroteo Jose station, which is the pilot station under LRMC’s Station Improvement Project. The project involves structural upgrades and new facilities for the 20 existing LRT-1 stations. The second phase of the project which include United Nations, Gil Puyat, Abad Santos, Pedro Gil, and R. Papa stations are set to be unveiled in June 2017, while the whole project is expected to be complete by end of 2017.

