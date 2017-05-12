NA-BASH ang Bb. Pilipinas-International 2017 na si Mariel de Leon ng fans ni Mocha Something.

Ito’y matapos niyang magpakawala ng disgust sa pagkaka-appoint kay Mocha bilang Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Assistant Secretary for Social Media.

“What’s happening Philippines?” came her initial tweet. She felt that Mocha is “biased and disrespectful”.

“She insults those who are against her. I’m not for her, I’m not for the other side (whatever that may be),” tweet pa niya.

“There are so many other unbiased, educated, and respected (and respectful) people who deserve her place. There are so many other unbiased, educated, and respected (and respectful) people who deserve her place,” she intoned.

Ayun, nagwala ang fans ni Mocha at kung anu-anong ang kanilang mensahe sa Bb. Pilipinas Ms. International. Kesyo ‘wag raw itong iboto sa Ms. International pageant. Kesyo malo-loss lang ang beauty nito sa nasabing competition.

“Bitter ang ang gaga na eto?? dapat nga masaya ka at suportahan siya.. baka mas marami pang FANS si MOCHA USON sayo GAGA. Ako nga di kita kilala .. di ka nmin susuportahan sa Kahit anong laban mo De leon no way!!!” galit na galit na say ng isang fan ni Mocha.

Hindi naman nagpatalo si Mariel. She seemingly took a swipe at her detractors when she tweeted, “That’s why we’re not evolving. Because some people care more about the superficial than what really matters. It’s always Country over Crown.”

“Receiving messages saying I shouldn’t speak up like that otherwise I won’t win the Int’l crown. Uh… So para sa inyo, Crown over Country???” dagdag pa niya.

Naku, Mariel, ‘wag mong intindihin ang bashers mo. Mga wala namang pinag-aralan ang mga ‘yan. They’re just scums of the earth. Actually, they’re malfunctioning idiots to galactic proportion.

***

If Maine Mendoza really wants to explore more on acting, she should have the passion ng isang true blue artista.

Ang fans lang niya yata ang pumupuri sa kanyang teleserye acting. But the truth is, wala naman siyang binatbat talaga.

A case in point ay ang confrontation scene nila ng starlet na si Thea Something. Lamon na lamon siya sa eksenang iyon.

“I saw a clip of this confrontation with Trish, nilamon sya ni Thea. Mga expressions ni M same sa mga ginawa nya tuwing dubsmash, pigil lang,” say ng isang blogger.

May next movie si Maine with Alden Richards and their fans are hoping na hindi na ito pabebe.

Actually, pwede naman ang rom-com pero dapat itaas na ni Maine ang level ng acting niya. Hirap na hirap si Alden na makaagapay sa kanyang dubsmash acting. Parang wala siyang natutuhan sa acting workshop na kanyang ginawa in the past. UNCUT/ALEX BROSAS

