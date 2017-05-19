Meeting ni P. Duterte at Russian President Putin, kasado na

NAKAKASA na ang bilateral meetings ni Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte sa mga Russian officials sa pangunguna ni Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Sa Pre-Departure Briefing sa New Executive Building (NEB), Malakanyang ay sinabi ni DFA Assistant Secretary Maria Cleofe Natividad ng DFA Office of European Affairs na ang bilateral meetings sa pagitan nina Pangulong Duterte, Prime Minister Medvedev at President Putin ay magaganap sa darating na Miyerkules, Mayo 24 at 25, o una at ikalawang araw ng pagbisita ng Punong Ehekutibo sa Russia.

Pag-uusapan nina Pangulong Duterte at Prime Minister Medvedev ang mahahalagang usapin at areas of cooperation at economic partnership habang ang pag-uusapan naman nina Pangulong Duterte at President Putin ay may kinalaman sa ‘cooperation in political, military and defense’.

Posibleng kasama aniya sa agreement on military technical cooperation ang pagbili ng military procuremenht ng Pilipinas sa Russia.

Samantala, ilang kasunduan naman ang nakatakdang lagdaan at ito ayon kay Asec. Natividad ay may kinalaman sa defense cooperation, military at technical cooperation; treaty on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters; treaty on extradition; MOU on cooperation in the field of security between respective national security councils’.

“And there is really nothing that would stop Russia from participating in the modernization program, defense modernization program of the Philippines.

And Secretary Lorenzana has already mentioned that the Philippines is looking for partnership with countries wherein we can get the best deals and also the ones that would be most compatible with the defense and needs of the Philippines especially in the aspect of interoperability,” lahad nito.

Makikipagkita si Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte sa Filipino community sa Russia na itunuturing niyang ‘very strong supporters’ nito.

Sinabi ni Asec. Natividad na sa ikalawang araw ng pagbisita ni Pangulong Duterte sa Russia magaganap ang nasabing pagkikita.

“T he President is going to meet the Filipinos not only in Moscow but in the other nearby countries bordering Russia. And we understand that they are very strong supporters of the President and they are eagerly awaiting to hear from the President the developments in the Philippines and for that meeting to provide also a venue for them to express the needs on how the Philippine government can further reach out to our overseas Filipinos in Russia,” ayon kay Asec. Natividad.

Sa hotel aniya idaraos ang meet and greet ni Pangulong Duterte sa kanyang mga supporters.

Posibleng idaos ito sa Four Seasons Hotel.

Bukod sa pakikipagkita sa Filipino community ay pupunta rin si Pangulong Duterte sa St. Petersburg, bibisitahin din niya ang isang military shipyard at pagkatapos ay magkakaroon ng business forum. KRIS JOSE

