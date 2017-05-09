SSS facilitates immediate processing of benefit claims for victims of Nueva Ecija bus accident 

THE Social Security System (SSS) implemented the special processing of death and funeral benefits for beneficiaries of SSS members who died in the Nueva Ecija bus mishap last month.

“Social Security Commission headed by Chairman Amado Valdez has instructed management to immediately release their funeral and death benefits. Thus, I have directed the SSS branch nearest to the accident area to allot special lanes for the survivors and families of the deceased members,” SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel F. Dooc said.

Families applying for death and funeral benefits do not have to submit fact of death but only standard documentary requirements. Meanwhile, victims who suffered from injuries may avail themselves of the SS and Employees’ Compensation (EC) sickness upon submission of the standard requirements for doctor’s evaluation.

To date, out of the 33 reported casualties of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (PDRRM) Office of Nueva Vizcaya, six were confirmed as SSS members. So far, only Maximo G. Esperon’s legal dependent from Solano, Nueva Vizcaya, claimed the SSS benefits.

“ In one day , we received and processed the funeral benefit application from Maximo’s mother, Julita G. Esperon. She received a check worth P24,057.29 as funeral benefit,” SSS Solano Branch Head Jose Rizal S. Tarun said.

Esperon’s mother is also entitled to receive lumpsum death benefits amounting to about P93,480.12.

Meanwhile, SSS branches in Meycauayan, Solano, San Jose and La Union are still waiting for death and funeral applications from the families of 5 other deceased members. They are entitled to receive funeral and death benefits amounting to about P102,180 and P308,813.34 respectively.

The SSS funeral benefit ranges from P20,000 to P40,000 depending on the member’s paid contributions and credited years of service (CYS). EC funeral, on the other hand, is pegged at P20,000.

Meanwhile, the amount of death benefits for survivors will depend on the member’s paid contributions and CYS. Legal beneficiaries of the deceased member who has paid at least 36 monthly contributions is entitled to receive monthly death pension. However, if the deceased member has only paid less than 36 monthly contributions, the legal dependents will only receive a lump sum death benefit.

Aside from funeral and death benefits, victims who suffered from injuries may apply for SS sickness benefits. However, members will have to submit the documentary requirements subject for doctor’s evaluation. SSS San Jose and Solano branches have identified three members who are also qualified to avail sickness benefits amounting to over P9,000.

“We assure the quick processing and release of cash benefits to help the grieving families to recover and at the same time provide a decent funeral for their departed loved ones,” Dooc concluded.

