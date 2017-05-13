Tinikman at inetsapwera!

RELAXED at nag-loosen up na ang third son ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na si Baste Duterte when he talked to the press in connection with his new reality-adventure show Lakbai TV program for TV 5. He even used some gay lingo to familiarize himself with the press.

Siyempre pa, hindi maiiwasang itanong kung puede raw bang mag-guest dito ang ex niyang si Ellen Adarna.

“Wala namang problema,” he said with a smile, “trabaho lang, e. Char.”

Dahil mukhang okay naman kay Baste, tinanong siya kung bad break-up daw ang nangyari sa kanila ni Ellen.

“Siya na lang ang tanungin niyo,” he said sounding evasive.

Pero hindi ba dapat lalake ang sumasagot?

“Ganun ba yun? E, paano yung women empowerment?” he asked in jest.

Anyway, nang tanungin siya kung nagmahalan naman daw ba sila ni Ellen, he answered in a vague manner.

“Matagal na yun…no comment, no comment na lang.”

Klinarify rin ni Baste na hindi raw umabot ng one year ang relasyon nila.

“Hindi naman umabot ng one year. Hindi naman, mali info mo. Puwede bang past is past na?”

Sa inquiry na nag-overlap ba ang relasyon n’ya kay Ellen at sa mother of his child na si Kate Necesario, he answered a vague no comment.

Anyway, it’s nice to know that he’s got a show at TV 5 that is going to get aired right after PBA.

Focusing the topic on Adarna, it’s quite a pity that she doesn’t seem to find Mr. Right.

Maybe it’s because of her image that a way too liberated.

Parang no one seems to take her seriously. Parang she’s a toy to play with then discard afterwards.

What a pity!

‘Yan naman kasi ang problema kapag sex object lang ang tingin sa ‘yo ng mga lalake.

No one seems to take you seriously that’s why you always end up alone and miserable.

Of course Ellen is trying to give a brave front. Na okay lang sa kanya ang ganung set-up and she’s not the one being used but the other way around.

But is it really? Hahahahahahahahahaha!

‘Yun nah!

TRAYDORA TALAGA ITONG SI FERMI CHAKITAH!

Kunwa-kunwari ay mum is the word siya kapag tinatanong tungkol sa amin pero off cam ay kung anu-ano pala ang sinasabi nitong si Fermi

Chakitah.

Kahit mag-deny siya, siya naman talaga ang dahilan kung bakit natigil ang papaganda na sanang career namin as a TV host sa Cinco.

Huwag siyang magkunwa-kunwaring hindi niya ito alam dahil ito ang kondisyon niya bago pumirma sa TV5.

Siyempre naman, the TV5 people felt that they had nothing to lose.

Kung nag-rate nga kaming mga hindi naman big-named TV personality, why not someone like Crispy Patah who happens to be the queen of intrigues kuning? Hahahahahahahahaha!

Looking back, mega scared talaga ang tamulmolic na gurang nang unti-unting magbalikan ang mga ad placements dahil pinabayaan na kaming umeksena sa show. Tutal, titigbakin na rin naman kami.

Hitsurang kalilibing palang ng kanyang madir ay back to work agad ang busalsal ang ilong na gurang. Hahahahahahahaha!

Kumustahin mo naman ang ending? Ang 5 to 6% naming rating ay naging .08% na lang nang umupo ang oslang matanda.

Nag-experiment pa nga ang TV5 at kung sinu-sino ang itinandem sa ngangaerang gurang, sinali pa nga ang magaling na si DJ Mo but to no avail.

Consistent sa pagflop ang show mereseng mga sikat na ang personalities na isinali. Hahahahahahahahaha!

Anyway, she has indubitably no future in the biz no matter what she does.

Sino ba naman kasi ang manonood sa kanyang busalsal na nga ang ilong, ang laki-laki pa ng tiyan na parang nakalunok ng pagkalaki-

laking pakwan, nagpapakawala pa ng mga baduy na kata at kita. Hahahahahahahahahaha!

Magtinda ka na lang ng maruya sa Parada, Valenzuel city at baka kumita ka pa, lola. Hahahahahahahahahahahahaha!

Maricar de Mesa, ipinakita ang ama ng kanyang baby!

Maricar greeted on Instagram the father of her baby a happy birthday.

To give in to various requests, Maricar de Mesa posted on Instagram a revealing photo that give some people an idea of her baby’s father.

It was a side-view shot of him kissing the baby bump.

No further details had been given except a simple birthday greeting to the looming dad.

It would be recalled that she was the target of intrigues when she started showing her baby bump barely a month ago at a fashion magazine silver anniversary event.

Anyhow, based on the comment on her Instagram post, a certain @ivysuason seemed to know the guy.

She averred, “Isn’t that the model/actor Graham?”

Another follower with handle @beachslap confirmed, “@ivysuason it’s definitely him. isn’t he just 25? going 26?”

Anyway, Maricar is totally indifferent to the social media interest on her boyfriend. What matters most is that she has been able to

prove that she is not barren woman and basically fertile.

Period!

Iza Calzado’s Bliss, conceptualized para kay Anne Curis!

Iza Calzado was positive that she would get the role of Jane Ciego in Bliss: “Ang gut feel ko talaga was, ‘I think I’m gonna get this job.’ And I did.”

Right from the start, Iza had this gut feel that the role was meant for her.

Her interest was all the more fueled with the fact that it was a psycho-thriller.

“Sobrang na-excite ako kasi psycho-thriller ang paborito kong genre—books, movies. Gustung-gusto ko ‘yong getting into the minds of serial killer and whatever,” she quipped.

The director of the movie Jerrold Tarug has openly admitted that the role was originally intended for Anne Curtis.

The It’s Showtime host however did not show a flicker of an interest, they decided to hold an audition instead.

This was not an issue for Iza. The disturbed actress Jane Ciego was the role meant for her.

“When I auditioned parang it was pretty okay,” he intimated. “I left the audition feeling good about it, so parang sabi ko may laban ako. But ang gut feel ko talaga was, ‘I think I’m gonna get this job.’ And I did.”

She nailed an international acting award- the Yakushi Pearl Award – for her tour-de-force performance in Bliss.

‘Yung pago-audition for a role ay hindi raw talaga uso rito sa atin but Iza’s hoping na sana it would.

“Hindi naman tayo nakakapag-audition dito, e,” she cooed. “Kaya ko nasabi ‘yon kasi may challenge na I have to audition for it.

“Dito kasi you’re tapped to do a project. You don’t really go through that process.”

The A Love to Last actress is challenged by auditions.

“For me, honestly, I love to keep on auditioning,” she beamed. “Masakit siya ha if you didn’t get the part. It’s a bit of a blow to your ego. At the same time, you just have to say, ‘Okay, it’s not for me. I have to get something else.’”

Anyway, focusing the question on her A Love to Last soap, her character is becoming meaty and intriguing.

She is giving the characters of Bea and Ian more challenge to hurdle.

To further complicate the set-up, nagbalik pa ang character ni Troy Montero na lalo pang magpapa-complicate sa mga kaganapan.

Truly, it’s becoming more complicated specially so that Perla Bautista’s character is not in favor of the union.

Daniel Matsunaga at Arci Muñoz, lihim na may relasyon?

Marami ang nagsasabing may lihim ng relasyon si Daniel Matsunaga at ang kanyang kasama sa show na I Can Do That na si Arci Muñoz.

Magmula nang magkatambal sila sa aerial dance act na ‘yun sa ongoing ABS-CBN reality show I Can Do That, hindi na tumigil ang mga usap-usapan.

Daniel averred that it’s early to say whether he might or might not fall for Arci.

“Well, I leave everything up to God’s hands,” he further intimated. “Arci’s a very beautiful girl. She’s very nice.

“We have the same show right now. We’re spending a lot of time together.

“You never know.”

Anyway, both Arci and Daniel are single at the moment.

Kahihiwalay palang ni Arci sa kanyang non-showbiz boyfriend na si Badi del Rosario sometime last year. Tatlong taon silang naging magkarelasyon.

si Daniel naman ay nag-split ang kanyang girlfriend of two years na si Erich Gonzales lately.

Anyhow, hindi pa raw siya sure kung handa na siyang ma-in love muli.

“If you ask me if I am ready to love again, right now I have to focus on my work,” he confided. “But you never know. My heart is open.”

On Arci’s part, may kontrata raw sila sa show to remain singe for the next six months. Nagsimula ang show nu’ng March 10.

Pero kinumpirma ni Daniel (‘yun nah! Hahahahahahahahaha!) may work related tour sila ni Arci starting June in Europe.

Sino pa ba ang makapipigil sa kanila roon? I’m sure na magiging mega hot ang tour na ‘to ng mega hunk na si Daniel Matsunaga at seksing si Arci Munoz. Tiyak na katakot-takot na chorvahan ito ever. Hahahahahahahahahahaha!

And with that, ito po ang Kuya Pete ninyo na nagsasabing, Christopher, my son, I love you very, very much, my love for you goes beyond eternity.

Adios. Mabalos. I always need you, Nong! DAPAT LANG!/PETE G. AMPOLOQUIO, JR.

