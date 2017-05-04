Youth group denounces CA’s rejection of Gina Lopez’s confirmation 

Youth group lambasted the recent rejection of Commission of Appointments over Gina Lopez’s confirmation as DENR secretary. KAISA-Nagkakaisang Iskolar para sa Pamantasan at Sambayanan called out the CA for prioritizing business interests over a people-centered development in the mining industry and in the pursuit of climate justice.

“CA’s rejection of Gina’s confirmation is a victory for corporations,” Jelaine Gan, a Biology student who won as USC Councilor in a paperless campaign in the recent UPD USC elections, said. Lopez was consistently criticized due to her lack of scientific knowledge and proper credentials in her claim to the position. In response, KAISA UP raised that a DENR Secretary must be scientific but without compromising service to the people. Gan continued, “Science and technology must always aid social progress with social justice. If it doesn’t serve the people’s general welfare and interest, it’s not going to work.”

But Gan was quick to clarify, “Our negative view on the rejection of GIna Lopez’s confirmation as DENR secretary does not mean that we follow her blindly and view her as the savior for a more sustainable future. As with any government official, we recognize that us students should still remain critical on the developments proposed by her supposed office.” Gina Lopez had suspended 23 mining operations over the past months. She had been in opposition against the severe effects and extreme operations of mining corporations since she held the position. KAISA UP lauded Lopez’s tenacity on resisting against powerful institutions she was aggravating.

loading...