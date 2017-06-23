‘BAHAY PAG-ASA’ NOW DSWD-ACCREDITED INSTITUTION

AS the Bahay Pag-asa ng Valenzuela commemorates its 4th year anniversary, it’s extra jubilant over the decision of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) accrediting it as a residential-based institution for children in conflict with the law (CICL) with exemplary programs and services.

Acting head Melinda Aquino said the agency has noticed the excellent delivery of services at the center and gave it perfect scores per every work area, namely, administration and organization, program management, case management, helping strategies, and physical structure and safety.

“Now na accredited na tayo, we will continue ang magandang services and improve other needed services to rehabilitate our clients,” Aquino shared.

The administration of Mayor Rex Gatchalian has been credited for giving its full support to the center which currently caters to 58 CICL whose ages range from 15 to 17 years old.

Meanwhile, Bahay Pag-asa ng Valenzuela has celebrated its 4th Anniversary by proving that it is not just a house of hope but also a house full of talented individuals as it showcased the abilities of the children through “Bahay Pag-asa Got Talent.”

We want to change the perception of the people to these children wherein despite of their ‘experiences,’ they are still talented individuals, according to Aquino when asked about the purpose of the talent contest.

The CICLs were divided into six groups. The 3rd and 2nd places received P500 and P1,000 worth of items, respectively, while the 1st place got P1,500 worth of items and a trophy.

Aside from the contest proper, the shelter’s clients also enjoyed games and a boodle fight.

Bahay Pag-asa, built as mandated by Republic Act 9344 or the Juvenile Justice Act of 2006, is a 24-hour institution which provides services and assistance concerning residential, social, medical, education and livelihood to CICL.

NAVOTAS MAYOR GIVES OUT FIRE HOSES

Navotas City Mayor John Rey Tiangco has turned over 70 fire hoses to fire and rescue groups and to the local Bureau of Fire and Protection (BFP).

Mayor Tiangco handed four brand new fire hoses to each of the members of Navoteño Inc., an umbrella organization composed of 14 volunteer fire and rescue groups. He also gave 14 hoses to the BFP.

The fire hoses were donated to the local government by the Alliance Industrial Sales Corporation, the city’s Public Information Office said. GOOD RIDDANCE/ARLIE CALALO

