Charice, Jake Zyrus na!

JUST like Bb. Gandanghari, Charice Pempengco is now back with a new monicker and is now calling herself as Jake Zyrus. Would it help her revive her flagging international singing career?

Anyway, it appears that she has moved on from her hiwalayan blues with singer Alyssa Quijano.

Last June 15, binura ng lahat nang memorabilia ng singer ng kanyang ex-dyowa.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you for the love and respect. I love you back and I’m sending peace to everyone,” she averred.

Naturally, some of her followers were taken by surprise.

It will be remembered that her career has suffered an abysmal blow whe she openly confessed about her true identity.

Nagkasunod-sunod ang mga palpak na pangyayari kaya nag-decide siyang mag-cool off na muna sa show business.

XIAN LIM EXPLAINS CRYPTIC POST ON INSTAGRAM

Xian Lim gave a lengthy explanation on his “Goodbye for now” cryptic message” on Instagram: “Minsan kailangan natin maging alone lang sa thoughts natin kasi doon tayo mas nagiging creative, doon tayo mas nakapag-iisip.”

“Sa Instagram, hindi siya sa showbiz!”

“Meron kasi akong napanood lang na video, sabi, from time to time, kailangan nating mag-break sa social media.

“Sa social media lang yun dahil minsan kailangan natin maging alone lang sa thoughts natin.

“Kasi roon tayo mas nagiging creative, roon tayo mas nakapag-iisip. Yun lang po yun.

“Gusto lang talaga… Kasi, di ba, sa dami-rami ng mga troll, sa dami-rami ng mga negativity…

“Siyempre, mayroon ding positivity, pero you can’t help the negativity get you.

“Dapat yung mga tao, sometimes mag-social media detox.”

Nakausap ng press si Xian sa kanyang upcoming concert na Songs in the Key of X last Monday, June 19.

Nag-sink in daw sa aktor na kay rami pala niyang gagawin. For one, he’s busy doing a film, plus the concert and the album which he just finished a couple of days back.

On top of this, he’s got an exhibit on July 16, plus a couple of paintings to do for his solo exhibition.

“Sabi ko, ‘Sige, focus muna rito on the things that I have to do. Then, babalik din ako.

“It’s just one week.”

His short hiatus from the business has made him decide how to handle bashers properly.

Dapat raw diyan ay ini-ignore na lang. “Pero what you can do is you take it… Kasi, hindi talaga dapat pinapansin ‘yan.

“Pero when it does, kapag nakalulusot at pumasok sa damdamin mo, maybe you can take it as a constructive criticism.

“Hindi rin naman maganda kung palaging positive ang nakukuha mo, di ba?

“In a lighter note, puwede mo na siyang tingnan na baka naman may point.

“Maybe kailangan ko na rin marinig ‘to para magbago ako or para lumawak yung pananaw.”

ELLEN ADARNA, BIGLANG HINALIKAN NI BASTE DUTERTE

Finally, after months of separation, nagkita na rin ang former lovers na sina Baste Duterte at Ellen Adarna. Say mo, naghalikan at nagyakapan pa ang estranged lovers.

The meeting occurred in a bar in the faraway Cebu city last Saturday, June 17.

In a video uploaded by Facebook user with a handlename @riomusiccebu, Ellen is shown singing a famous Cebuano song Pero Atik Ra.

It would be noticed that Baste was present while Ellen was singing. A part of the song says: “Diri na lang ko kutob, diri na lang ko taman (Hanggang dito na lang ako Hanggang dito na lang ako).

“Dili na ko mogukod, sa taw’ng kusog modagan (Di ko na hahabulin, yung taong mabilis tumakbo).

“Kay kung di gyud, di gyud, wala na ta’y pugsanay (Dahil kung di talaga… hindi talaga. Wala nang pilitan pa).

“Ay na lang, ay na kug atika (Wag nalang, Wag mo na ‘kong biruin pa).

“Dili na ko mag-assume, dili na ko magpada (Di na ako mag-aasume, di na ako magpapaloko).

“Dili na ko magpatonto, nimo nga paasa (Di na ako magpapauto, sa’yo na paasa).

“Kay kung di gyud, di gyud, wala na ta’y pugsanay (Dahil kung di talaga.. hindi talaga. Wala nang pilitan pa).

“Pero atik ra ha, ha, atik ra ha, atik ra (Pero biro lang talaga ito. Biro lang, biro lang).”

Obviously affected with the message of the song, Baste embraced Ellen.

But the people in attendance had requested that they kiss each other and Baste gamely obliged.

This is their first meeting since their controversial parting of ways wayback in the year 2016.

Magkaroon kayang balikang mangyayari?

Hmmm, let’s wait and see!

PETE G. AMPOLOQUIO, JR.

