Gaming stakeholders advocated to keep it fun

“Gaming” is defined in several ways, among which are – an act of playing games; the practice of gambling; playing electronic games, whether through consoles, computers, mobile phones or another medium altogether. Whatever the definition, a person indulges in gaming to be entertained. It is on this premise that the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) set the byword of its Responsible Gaming Program – Keep it fun.

When the lone gunman that caused the June 3, 2017 Resorts World Manila tragedy was identified as a gambling addict, the public asked PAGCOR if it had systems in place which could have prevented it. Last May 24, 2017, PAGCOR issued an Advisory to its Licensees in the light of the terrorist activities in Mindanao to increase security preparedness to insure safety in their properties. But as early as 2013, PAGCOR created and implemented the Responsible Gaming (RG) Code of Practice. It also set up the web address keepitfun@pagcor.ph to make application forms for player exclusion available to anyone around the world who intends to have himself or his immediate relative barred from gaming establishments in the Philippines. PAGCOR and its Licensees may also enter information on players into a database of persons prohibited from playing. From September 2013 to the end of May 2017, a total of 748 have been banned. With the expiration of 342, 406 remained in the list as of May 31, 2017.

Player Exclusion is just one of the measures included in PAGCOR’s RG Program. It likewise imposes limited access to gaming facilities. As provided by law, persons under 21 years old, government officials and members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines are prohibited from playing. To maintain the integrity of the conduct of games, PAGCOR has added employees of Licensees and the immediate relatives of government officials among those not allowed to play.

An awareness campaign is also required from gaming operators to educate both its employees and patrons about problem gambling. Since 2013, casino licensees have set up RG signages, collaterals, notices in their player membership booklets and pages in their official websites. On the other hand, managers and staff of all gaming operators are obliged to undergo seminars to be educated on the RG Program, how to spot a problem gambler and what to do when confronted by problem gamblers or relatives.

Advertisements must not suggest that gambling is a solution to financial problems.

It is evident in researches that problem gambling is a pathological condition that must be treated properly. Unfortunately, there is no treatment center in the Philippines exclusive to such ailment. There are, however, private “life coaches” such as Life Change Recovery Center and Roads and Bridges to Recovery that rehabilitate problem gamblers together with addicts in other forms (i.e. drugs, alcohol and internet) through medical, psychological and spiritual processes. PAGCOR’s Casino Filipino and its major licensees have tied up with these centers to treat gamblers who willingly seek help with their addiction.

PAGCOR admits that it does not have the expertise to provide counseling and proper medical treatment to problem gamblers. Nonetheless, it commits to strengthen awareness on its RG Program and to further improve it, hopefully, to deter similar incidents from happening again.

For the complete Player Exclusion procedure and RG guidelines, visit www.pagcor.ph/regulatory/cop.php.

