June 26, holiday sa Eid’l Fitr

PORMAL nang idineklara ng Malakanyang na regular holiday ang Hunyo 26, 2017 (Lunes) bilang paggunita sa Eid’l Fitr (Feast of Ramadhan).

Batay sa ipinalabas na Proclamation 235, malinaw na nakasaad dito na regular holiday sa nasabing petsa.

“The entire Filipino nation should have the full opportunity and celebration Eid’t Fitr,” saad sa Proclamation 235.

Sa ilalim ng Republic Act 9177, idinideklara ang Eid’l Fitr bilang regular holiday sa buong bansa.

“In order to bring the religious and cultural significance of the Eid’l Fitr to the fore of national consciousness, it is necessary to declare Monday, 26 June 2017, as a regular holiday throughout the country,” ayon pa sa Proclamation 235. KRIS JOSE

