Kabataang “manunulat” makikipagtagisan ng galing sa Switzerland

Inilahok ng Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) ang liham ng labing-tatlong taong gulang na batang si Clarence Christian Chua ng Grace Christian College sa Quezon City upang katawanin ng Pilipinas sa 46th International Letter Writing Competition ng Universal Postal Union (UPU) sa Berne, Switzerland.

Opisyal na tinanggap ni Giselle Coron, Communication and Events Programme Director ng UPU International Bureau ang lahok ni Clarence Christian Chua, matapos na magwagi sa lokal na patimpalak na inorganisa ng PHLPost na nilahukan ng 71 na kabataang “letter writer” sa buong bansa. Nagwagi si Chua ng P5,000, katibayan ng pagkilala at PHLPost Philatelic Presentation frame para sa kanyang paaralan.

Tampok sa taunang patimpalak ang tema na: “Imagine you are an advisor to the new UN Secretary-General; which issue would you help him tackle first and how would you advise him to solve it?”

Sa kanyang pambungad na liham: “I used to hear these words from my mother “Finish your food”. Out of curiosity, he asked, why”” his mother replied, “Because there are street children out there who have nothing to eat. He obediently finished his food, not sparing a grain of rice on the plate. From that day on, He realized the reality of a hungry world and the growing problem of food insecurity in our world today.”, pahayag ni Chua.

Tinatayang 1.5 milyon na kabataan sa buong mundo ang sasali sa patimpalak na inorganisa ng UPU, isang ahensya sa ilalim ng United Nations (UN).

Itinatag ang UPU noong 1969 Tokyo Congress at unang inilunsad ang “International Letter Writing Competition” noong 1971.

Inaasahan ng pamunuan ng PHLPost na malampasan ng Pilipinas sa pamamagitan ni Clarence Chua ang bronze medal na pinagwagian ni Ashley Nicole Abalos ng PAREF-Woodrose School ng Muntinlupa City noong 2014 edition ng naturang patimpalak sa Switzerland.

loading...