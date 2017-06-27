LRMC also extends hours, adds trips on weekends, holidays

Light Rail Transit 1 (LRT-1) operator Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) today announced that it is also extending the hours and adding more trips to its weekend and holiday operations.

This is following the new timetable that is now being implemented during weekdays in the 20-kilometer train line running from Baclaran to Roosevelt.

According to LRMC President and Chief Executive Officer Rogelio L. Singson, “This new scheme will aid in enhancing LRT-1’s service by cutting passengers’ waiting time and lessening the crowds on the platforms even on weekends and holidays”.

Under the new timetable, first trip on weekends and holidays will be earlier at 4:30 am, compared to the previous 5:00 am. The number of trips on Saturdays and holidays will increase from 423 to 472, while Sunday trips will increase from 323 to 353.

LRMC shares that the move to extend the hours and add trips on weekends and holidays was also driven by the positive feedback garnered from the current new timetable during weekdays. In the new weekday schedule, LRT-1 service is available as early as 4:30 am and as late as 10:15 pm. Number of daily trips increased from 512 to 554.

Dry runs for the new holiday and weekend schedule will be done on June 24 to 25 and July 1 to 2. Full implementation will begin on July 8.

