Make-up dependent lang daw si Nadine! (Seryoso?)

ANNE CURTIS denied rumors that she will play Valentina sa Darna movie na pagbibidahan ni Liza Soberano.

In a recent interview, Anne did say na hindi siya ang gaganap na Valentina, Darna’s nemesis, sa movie version ng pinakasikat na Pinay heroine.

Sa social media, may mga nag-suggest ng perfect actress for Valentina.

“Bagay sa Valentina c Sarah Lahbatti or Si Julia Baretto,” say ng isang fan.

“Common sense naman kasi. Exclusive Viva Artist si Anne kaya hnd sya pwd gumawa ng movie under Star Cinema maliban na lang kung partner sila ng Viva,” pananaray ng isang faney.

“Give chance to others. Just like a chance to #LizaSoberano as the newest Darna. Let her be one of Darna’s legacy. And who ever gets the role Valentina from new faces deserves a chance to shine also. If its #SarahLahbati or #VenusRaj then let them be.”

***

Among Pinay celebrities, pasok sina Liza Soberano, Nadine Lustre at Kathryn Bernardo sa candidates sa 2017 Most Beautiful Faces ng TC Candler.

Obviously, si Liza ang bet ng netizens na makabilang sa Top 10 o kung hindi namn ay makuha ang number one slot sa nasabing pakontes.

Halos lahat ng comments sa isang popular website ay si Liza palagi ang choice nila.

“Si Liza, sure na sure. with or without makeup maganda talaga. Si Kathryn ok rin pag walang makeup. Si ano…bwahahahahaha! kailangan ng martilyo at paet bago matanggal yung maraming layers ng foundation.”

“Hands down, and no doubt Liza is the prettiest.”

“Hmmm. Interesting., but I honestly think the girls to beat this year are Liza Soberano (obviously one of TC Candler’s fave girl), Emma Watson due to the success of Beauty and the Beast or Gal Gadot due to Wonder Woman. Thylane Blondeau is also very promising.”

“Effortless kay Liza. Kathryn same stretch ang mouth na pose. Kasawa na. Nadine the usual wood ganap na aura.”

“Nice! I guess, Liza is a shoe in sa list as it seems TC Candler loves her so much (She was the first candidate to be officially announced). Forte ni Liza ang mga ganyan. TC Candler, True Beauty World and EDUM Media, etc – she’s in alk those list of World’s Most Beautiful Faces.”

“Liza is so beautiful! Maganda rin pala si Kathryn, not nearly as beautiful as Liza though. Si Nadine, kasi I know how she looks without the contacts, contour, lash extension and makeup in general. Sino makeup artist ni Nadine? Ang galing!”

“kathryn love her high cheek bones! so feminine talaga ang mukha… ganda rin c liza, fierce.” UNCUT/ALEX BROSAS

