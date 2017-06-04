Misis ng Pampanga congressman, namatay sa RW tragedy

NAPABILANG din ang misis ni Pampanga Rep. Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales si Elizabeth Gonzales sa mga namatay sa insidente sa Resorts World Manila.

Ayon kay Pasay City Rep. Imelda Calixto-Rubiano, nagtungo siya sa Veronica Funeral Homes sa Pasay City upang hanapin ang mga kamag-anak ni Gonzales at kumpirmahin ito ngunit wala itong nakitang sinomang kamag-anak ng nauna.

Una rito, nasa Northern Luzon trip si Cong. Gonzales nang mangyari ang insidente sa hotel.

Bago pa man ito, kinumpirma ni House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas sa mga mamamahayag ang naging text message sa kanya ni PNP chief Dir. Gen. Ronald dela Rosa.

“Text of PNP chief Dela Rosa to me, I asked for his help this noon to locate Mrs. Gonzales: Sir, positive, wife of Rep. Dong Gonzales of Pampanga is Elizabeth Panlilio Gonzales – died in the incident,” ani Fariñas sa message ni Dela Rosa.

“We are still looking for her sister, Consolacion P. Mijares. No report yet.” -30-

