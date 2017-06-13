Pagtiyak ng DICT: Internet service, bibilis na sa Sept. 16

TINIYAK ng Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) na sa Setyembre 16 ay bibilis na ang internet service na pino-provide ng mga telecommunications company sa bansa.

Ani DICT Sec. Rodolfo Salalima, ipinangako sa kanya ng mga kinatawan ng telecom sa dinaluhan nilang Philippine Telecommunications Summit noong unang linggo ng Marso 2017 na makaaasa ang lahat ng kanilang mga subscribers ng mas mabilis na internet sa bansa.

“I will simply follow it up and hope that by September 16, we have a fast Internet as what we did in EDSA,” ayon kay Salalima.

Binigyang-diin ni Salalima na gagawin niya sa buong bansa ang paraan sa pagkakaroon ng Wi-Fi sa EDSA.

“I formed a task force and I said to the stakeholders: MERALCO, MMDA, DOTr, the MRT, everybody who are there, I said,“I am not going to accept no from you. I want speed — high-speed Internet along EDSA, I want Wi-Fi in a months time. And we did it. We want to replicate what happened in that project and I want to employ it throughout the country. Even as now, I have a pending draft of an executive order with the Office of the President limiting the time with which the LGUs and local — other local government agencies has to act on the permits ng mga telcos for the purpose of installing and operating the services,” lahad nito.

Sinabi pa nito na 16,000 ang cell cites sa bansa na kayang-kayang ia-accommodate ang serbisyo para sa kanilang subscribers.

Iyon nga lamang aniya ay hindi maiiwasan talaga na may magreklamo na mabagal ang kanilang internet at nararanasan nila ang drop calls dahil na rin sa mga subdivisions sa Metro Manila na ayaw papasukin ang telcos sa kanilang lugar.

“Sa probinsya, 25 permits just for one cell cite, for one permit, LGU, how mu — how long does it take? Eight months or more, kung minsan wala pa,” ani Salalima.

Isang executive order aniya ang kanyang ginawa na nakatakda niyang papirmahan kay Pangulong Duterte para sa mahalagang proyektong ito.

“Tama naman si Presidente because even under Executive Order 7925, which took effect in March 1995, the country is free for anyone to enter as a third, a fourth or a fifth party operator in the country. Nandoon po ‘yon sa batas. And we are inviting… But ang sabi ko lang sa NTC, ang sabi ko, if you are going to license a third party operator, may mga third party na tayo dito but they are not of such size as to compete with the duopoly. Sabi ko, get a third party operator with a big local component and a very big partner from abroad because they have to have deep pockets to compete with the duopoly. So open po tayo,” lahad nito. KRIS JOSE

loading...