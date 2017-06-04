Palasyo, nag-alay ng dasal sa biktima ng London attack

NAKIISA ang Malakanyang sa pagdarasal para sa mga naging biktima ng magkasunod na pang-aatake sa London.

“We’d like to say that our hearts and prayers go out to the victims and the families of the very sad events in London. Acts such as these touched not only the people of London, they also touched all peace-loving people in the global community,” ayon kay Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella.

Patuloy ang mahigpit na pagmo-monitor ng DFA sa sitwasyon ng Filipino community sa nasabing bansa.

Sa ngayon ayon kay acting DFA spokesperson Robespierre Bolivar ay wala pang kumpirmasyon sa mga identity at nationality ng anim na kataong nasawi.

“Our Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with the Filipino community in the area to ascertain whether any Filipino is among the casualties. So far no information is available on the identities and nationalities of the casualties,” ayon kay Bolivar.

Nauna rito, bigla na lamang inararo ng isang van ang ilang katao sa London Bridge na sinundan ng insidente ng pag-amok sa katabi lamang na Borough Market kung saan maraming bars at restaurants. KRIS JOSE

loading...