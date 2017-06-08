Pia Wurtzbach ipinagtanggol ng netizens, kabit at anak kinuyog!

PARANG ebs na kinuyog ng bangaw ang mag-inang Alexander Wurtzbach at Robie Asingua. To the rescue kasi ang netizens kay Pia Wurtzbach nang mag-react ang mag-ina sa ipinalabas na life story ni Pia sa MMK, na ayon sa kanila ay wow, mali raw!

Walang kalaban-laban ang mag-ina sa mga tirada sa kanila ng mga bashers na kumakampi kay Pia.

Eh, sino pa ba ang kakampihan ng mga ito kundi ang sikat?

Pero mukhang may tama naman sina Pia na deadma lang sa isyu. Pero ang bunso nitong si Sarah Wurtzbach ay sinagot ang mga sinasabi sa kanila ng kanyang half brother na si Alexander. Nabanggit kasi nitong huli na si Sarah ay hindi anak ng yumaong Uwe Wurtzbach nang sagutin nito ang isa sa nagagalit na fan.

Sabi nitong si Sarah, wala raw mga edukasyon ang kabit at ang anak nito. At hindi naman daw ibig sabihin na porket magkapareho sila ng apelyido ay pareho na ang values nila.

Sabi pa ng bunsong Wurtzbach, pwede rin daw nilang idemanda ng slander si Robie pati na ang kasong pangangalunya dahil hindi pa naman daw aprubado ang annulment sa nanay nila nang magbuntis si Robie kay Alexander.

Gayunman, nagmenor si Sarah sa bandang huli sa pagtataray dahil personal na problema raw ito na dapat resolbahin nila. Dapat daw tinawagan sila kung may problema palang dinadala ang mag-ina laban sa kanila.

KRIS BERNAL TAKES ON CHALLENGING AND DARING DUAL ROLE IN IMPOSTORA

GMA Network opens the month of June with the remake of the successful TV series, Impostora, on the Afternoon Prime block.

Impostora is the first GMA-produced TV drama adapted abroad. It first aired in Malaysia in 2007. In 2013, the series was adapted by Cambodia Broadcasting Service (CTN) using the title “Impostors”.

Aside from Malaysia and Cambodia, it was also sold in other territories namely Hawaii, Singapore, Myanmar, Brunei, Ghana, Tanzania, Kenya, Zambia, Korea, US, Romania and the Philippines (Fox Philippines). It is currently airing in Hawaii via Kiku TV.

It tells the story of Nimfa, an ugly street vendor who willingly undergoes surgery and complete facial reconstruction to pretend to be Rosette, a wealthy and beautiful but unhappily married wife seeking to escape her husband.

The series is headlined by Kapuso versatile leading lady Kris Bernal and playing opposite her is GMA leading man Rafael Rosell.

Kris tackles one of her toughest roles to date as Nimfa/Rosette, “It’s very different from the last one I did. First time ko na gumawa ng isang dual role. Dito sa soap talaga ako mahahasa, at mag-go-grow. Ito na siguro ‘yung pinaka-challenging character ko. Sa Impostora, pabago-bago ako, hindi lang sa acting, sa pananamit din, may prosthetics pa ako and iba’t-ibang makeup at look.”

She feels grateful to her home network for entrusting her this project that’s why she prepared and worked hard for this, “Pinag-aralan ko talaga siya. Sinulat ko ‘yung differences ng dalawang characters. Nag-workshop din ako at ang dami kong pinanood na movies. Ganun ka very specific at detailed ang ginawa ko para paghandaan ang roles ko dito.”

Rafael, on the other hand, is honoured to be working with Kris for this show, “Working with Kris has been an awesome experience. One of the most professional actresses I’ve worked with in GMA. Walang arte at astig siya. To prepare for our roles, Kris and I had a few workshops together where we got to know each other better. It’s really important for the dynamics and chemistry.”

Playing equally important roles are versatile actors Ryan Eigenmann as Jeremy, the plastic surgeon who is obsessed with Rosette; Assunta de Rossi as Trina, Homer’s socialite elder sister; Elizabeth Oropeza as Denang, Nimfa’s adoptive mother; Aicelle Santos as Deedee, Nimfa’s confidant; Vaness del Moral as Crisel, Nimfa’s archrival who maltreats her because of her looks; Rita Daniela as Maureen, Rosette’s best friend; Leandro Baldemor as Omar, Crisel’s brother who is a policeman; Sinon Loresca as Maxi, Nimfa’s loyal gay friend; Yuan Francisco as Junic, Homer and Rosette’s youngest son; Dayara Shane as Celine, Homer and Rosette’s rebellious daughter, with the special participation of James Blanco as Eric, Nimfa’s first love.

Impostora is under the helm of Albert Langitan. Behind this engrossing drama is the creative team composed of Creative Director Roy Iglesias; Creative block head and concept creator RJ Nuevas; and Headwriter Denoy Punio.

The program is another original creation of the GMA Drama group under the supervision of Senior Vice President for Entertainment TV Lilybeth G. Rasonable; Vice President for Drama Redgie Acuña-Magno; Assistant Vice President for Drama Cheryl Ching-Sy; and Program Manager Anthony Pastorpide.

Catch the highly-controversial story of Nimfa and Rosette in Impostora this June on GMA Afternoon Prime.

