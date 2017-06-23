STATEMENT NI NCRPO CHIEF GEN. OSCAR ALBAYALDE

DAHIL sa pagkalat sa social media, particular na sa Facebook ng mga bali-balita tungkol sa umano’y gagawing pagpapasabog ng Maute Group sa Metro Manila ay minabuting magbigay ng pahayag sa publiko si National Capital Region Police Office Director Oscar Albayalde.

Kaya naman sa paamagitan ng ating column na Lily’s Files, dito sa hayagang REMATE, ay minabuti nating ilabas ang nasabing statement ni NCRPO Chief, Oscar Albayalde, para kumalma ang isip ng ating mga kababayan lalo na rito sa Metro Manila.

Narito ang official statement ni General Albayalde, NCRPO Chief.

Official statement of National Capital Regional Police Office Director Oscar Albayalde regarding on a document circulated thru social media.

At the advent of technology, the spread of information, factual or unverified via social media, is fast and boundless.

Today, a document allegedly from the Station Intelligence Branch of Valenzuela Police Station was circulated via facebook, personal messages and other platforms, the spread was too fast that even before we confirmed its validity its already everywhere.

Following this, I have ordered the Northern Police District, District Director, PCSUPT Roberto Fajardo to investigate the document handling procedure at the Valenzuela Police Station.

Related to the content, we assure the public that we do not take for granted any information reported to us.

We process every information received and task our police on the ground to validate all these so that we will be able to address any threat immediately and appropriately.

Further, I request everyone to please stop the spread or posting of the said document while we verify its content.

We also express our gratitude to concerned individuals and our friends from the media who are the first to inform us about the document. This is vigilance in action.

We reiterate our call that security is everyone’s concern, while we give due respect to freedom of expression, let us be vigilant by not spreading news or information that may cause undue alarm to the public at large. Thank you. LILY’S FILES/LILY REYES

