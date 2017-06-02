VIRTUAL OFFICE FOR MARAWI CONCERNS

A virtual office is a remote work environment that exists only in cyberspace, equipped with laptops, cell phones and other gadgets that keep it going to serve a purpose or a mission.

For so many times in the past, and during this unfortunate crisis in Marawi City, my Facebook page has switched into a veritable virtual office for specific concerns-cum-DSWD satellite office-cum-call/text center after having been deluged with many pleas for help.

In one of my doctorate classes many years ago, such efforts outside of the formal government structure are considered as alternative systems of delivering services to the public.

My job during such crises consists mostly of coordinating with people, especially with government officials and agencies, about all sorts of concerns brought to my attention particularly by netizens, or those who use the internet as their primary means of communication, understandably because their distance does not allow them to have easy access to persons, organizations and offices especially during urgent situations, or they simply do not know where to turn to for help.

In the case of the Marawi crisis, majority of those who came to me for help were not even my friends but could have seen my name appearing in their newsfeeds whenever people share or comment to my posts about the goings-on in Marawi.

Most of them are concerned about their loved ones or are asking how they are.

Kristine Peralta Lumbay, who wanted to know how her husband was, expressed relief when she learned that he was alive although wounded, likewise Querilyn Tinae when my friends told me no bomb was found at the bus terminal in Zamboanga City, few blocks from her residence.

It was difficult, though, to get as much help on the ground to find 42 individuals from Dansalan College whose companions were abducted by the ISIS-inspired Maute group.

Even as I have texted all key people in the area, they could have been so busy to have the time to text back.

I was wondering, though, whether there was a gag order by higher authorities to not entertain people and just focus on their jobs, which is understandable although highly unusual.

After some days of asking the assistance of people, I still do not have any idea about the whereabouts of the 42 individuals.

Having been deluged with the concerns of various people, I believe it is very essential for the government to immediately put up an operations center not only during natural calamities but also during disasters of such kind that beset our people. BEEN THERE DONE THAT/JOSEPHINE CODILLA

