Ang haba naman ng buhok ni Erich Gonzales!

IMAGINE, na-inlove yata ang isang mayamang businessman named Christian “Xian” Gaza na member ng Guanxiqian Group, isang Hong Kong based company.

Talagang nag-effort ang binata para lang magkapagkape with Erich.

May ipinagawa siyang malaking billboard sa Morayta Avenue sa Manila na ang nakasulatay ito: “I can’t even espresso how much I like you a latte. Will you… drink coffee with me?

“They say it’s first time in Philippine history.

“I say: That’s how special you are to me.”

‘Yan ang caption niya sa billboard.

Nanood pala si Xian ng Assassin’s Creed at doon niya nakita si Erich who was “seated right there in front of me along with some other four.

“After the movie, I mustered all courage I had up my sleeve in order to approach you and took this very selfie so that I may remember that magical moment.

“You, being kind, happily obliged.

“At that moment, you had left a massive imprint on my heart.”

Aware si Xian na baka pagtawanan siya ng mga tao sa kanyang effort na makilala si Erich pero he doesn’t care a bit.

“Maybe some are even questioning who this crazy ugly piece of shit is, but I won’t give a F so long as I believe that happiness is the greatest form of success, and right now, thinking of you really gives me genuine happiness, I mean it.”

Bumili si Xian ng Bobbi Brown make-up set para kay Erich.

Willing naman ang Kapamilya actress na ma-meet din si Xian.

***

Isa si Jim Paredes sa mga nagbunyi sa pagkatalo ni Manny Pacquiao sa laban nito kay Jeff Horn.

“What a great day!!

“Pacquiao lost!!!

“You used to unify us. The whole nation.. Not anymore. EJK, anti-gay, death penalty got in the way.

“After u rest I hope you pay your taxes.”

‘Yan ang sunud-sunod na tweets ni Jim which was met with sarcasm ng netizens sa isang popular website.

“Grabe siya talaga. Awat na. His words are always full of bitterness and negativity to the point of arrogance. Ayayay,” a Manny fan said.

“Bastos ka talagang Paredes ka! You really know how to have fun when the rest of the PH had to get with the lost fight of our Nation’s pride. Jim, kayo lang naman ang nagdidivide sa bayan kaya UTANG NA LOOB, MAGDEACTIVATE KA NA LANG!” another fan wailed.

“Totoo naman comment ni Jim. Naging greedy na si Manny now. Noon ok pa siya, ngayon lahat pinasukan na. Oo, nakatutulong siya sa mahihirap. pero may ulterior motive naman kasi gusto niya tumakbo as president after Duterte. Besides, talaga naman milyones ang utang niya sa tax, 4 na taon na siyang sinisingil dito, nag palit na ng pangulo. Ngayon puro sipsip ang gawain para bumango at iwas sa tax niya. Wala din kwentang tao,” depensa naman ng isang fan ni Jim. UNCUT/ALEX BROSAS

