Baduy ang dating!

KINIKILABUTAN ako kapag nakikita ko ang latest pic ni Bubonika na heavily tattoed ang arms.

What is she trying to prove? That she’s still young and on the go at 60? Hahahahahahahahahahaha!

Ang nakati-turned off pa, soooo laki ang kanyang tiyan. So laki raw ang tiyan, o! Harharharharharhar!

How gross!

Ayway, hindi ako maka-move on sa kachakahan ng kanyang radio program that’s predominantly batian oriented.

Imagine, nagsisimula palang ay batian nang umaatikabo at tuloy-tuloy na ‘yun hanggang sa katapusan ng programa.

Nakasusukaaaaaaaaaah!

Napaka-self-serving ng programa and she doesn’t give a fucking hoot about her listeners.

Ang kapal! Hahahahahahahahahaha!

Mantakin mong she’s greeting the same persons everyday without any concern to those listeners who would also like to be greeted on the air.

Pa’no, priority ng chapakolang gurang ang mga binibentahan niya ng tickets sa kanyang show rakets.

Binibentahn daw ng tickets sa kanyang show rakets, o! Hakhakhakakhakhakhakhakhakhak!

How gross!

Ang nakaba-badtrip pa, ang mga binabalita niya’y mga nostalgia at nangyari pa nu’ng panahon ng hapon when she was the queen of television. Hahahahahahahahahaha!

Ano ba ‘yan?

Yosi-kadiri!

Buti na lang, in print ay behave siya at hindi nagsusulat ng mga nakasusulasok na nostalgia items.

Nakasusulasok na nostalgia items raw, o! Hahahahahahahahahaha!

Or else, baka mawalan na siya ng columns. Mawalan na raw ng columns, o! Hahahahahahahahahaha!

No wonder, she is not being listened to anymore.

Pagkatapos ng rating program ni Raffy Tulfo, pinapatay na nang nakararami ang kanilang radyo dahil it’s a waste of time nga namang

makinig sa gurang per minute na radio show ng makalumang matanda.

Makalumang matanda raw, o Hahahahahahahahahaha!

Kung sa teleradyo ka naman manood, masi-shock ka lang sa dentures niyang urung na urong na kaya ang appearance niya’y parang bungalya na ever.

Bungalya na raw ever, o! Hahahahahahahahaha!

Hay, nalu, kaya wala ng nakikinig sa Nostalgia Per Minute na radio show ni Manang Crispy lalo na’t maririnig mo ang kanyang mga kata at kita na panahon pa ng Kastila nauso! Hahahahahahahahahaha!

‘Yun nah!

KATHRYN BERNARDO AND DANIEL PADILLA YES! MAGAZINE’S MOST BEAUTIFUL STARS FOR 2017

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla were visibly thrilled and excited to land on the cover of YES! 100 Most Beautiful Stars of 2017 for the first time as a tandem.

Looking back, Kathryn made it on the cover of the said magazine sometime in the year 2013, side by side with Julia Montes.

“Akala ko nga hindi cover ’to. Akala ko, kasi nga, once ka lang pwede,” she openly raves. “And I’m very thankful, kasi ngayon, I’m sharing this cover with DJ, and ’yon, malaking bagay.

“So, I’m thankful sa YES! talaga.”

Anyway, the KathNiel tandem has worked together in eight movies, five TV series, and other projects over the years.

Other loveteams have lost their luster but KathNiel has remained visible and hot!

Today, they are starring in at the hot fantaserye La Luna Sangre.

Asked to comment about their intimacy, Daniel says that no admission is needed. Tipong what they see, is what they get!

“Wala na. Hindi na kailangang magsalita pa. Masyado nang klaro ’yong mensahe na ipinaparating namin.”

Not putting labels in their relationship is their way of preserving what they have in real life.

Para magkaroon ng kilig ang kanilang relationship, Daniel says na binabad-trip lang niya sa Kathryn and that’s it.

“Gano’n ang kulitan namin, bad-tripan lang kami nang bad-tripan. Para may something lang lagi.”

Kathryn, on the other hand, loves Daniel’s simple and caring ways.

“Alam namin ’yong timpla ng isa’t isa,” she intimates.

“Magkaibang-magkaiba kami ni DJ off-cam, pero pag magkasama kami, nagbe-blend pa rin kami.”

JUSTIN BIEBER GIVES A SHOUTOUT TO KIM CHIU VIA INSTAGRAM

International pop icon Justin Bieber gave a shoutout to Kim Chiu through his Instagram Live session last July 11.

Kim commented via IG Live, “see you in the Philippines!!!!”

As an answer to Kim’s besotted allegation, Justin said in a deep voice: “Chinita, I will see you in the Philippines.”

Kim, who was known as chinita princess on Instagram, was speechless and veritably stunned that Justin would respond to her comment and chose her out of the thousands who posted on his live video.

Recently, Kim and Kakai Bautista danced to the tune of “Despacito” in a video uploaded via Instagram Story.

Justin is slated to arrive in Manila in connection with his Purpose World Tour that will be held sometime in September 30, 2017 at the Phillipine Arena in Bulacan.

The Canadian singer is best remembered for his golden hits “Sorry,” “Love Yourself,” “What Do You Mean,” and for doing a remix of “Despacito” that he has collaborated on with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

