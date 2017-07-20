Bembol Roco and Irma Adlawan win big in the 2nd ToFarm Filmfest

VETERAN and award-winning actor Bembol Roco and “What Home Feels Like” co-star Irma Adlawan bagged the top acting trophies at the second ToFarm filmfest.

Held last Sunday at the Makati Shangrila, the event hosted by showbiz couple Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez was a roaring success and a star-studded one.

Roco won Best Actor for his portrayal as a displaced seafarer in “What Home Feels Like”. He tied with Visayan actor Roger Soe Gonzales who was noticed for his moving performance as an aging government retiree in “Kamunggai”.

This is the second consecutive win for Bembol who was adjudged best actor for “Pauwi Na” last year. He also shared acting honors with Garry Cabalic of “Paglipay” in the same category in the first edition of Tofarm filmfest.

Irma shared her award to her co-nominees in the best actress category.

Kapamilya teen actor and Star Magic talent Francis Magundayao trophy as the young and geeky CEO for “Instalado” took home the best supporting trophy while Barbara Miguel was named as best supporting actress for the same movie.

Debuting director Joseph Abello earned the jury’s nod for best director, best story and best screenplay.

Tara Illenberger’s “High Tide” won the best picture award.

The second and third best picture went to “What Home Feels Like” and “Instalado” respectively.

Here is the complete list of winners in the recently concluded 2nd Tofarm filmfest awards.

Best Picture:

High Tide (Tara Illenberger)

Best Actor: Bembol Roco (What Home Feels Like) and Roger “Soe” Gonzales (Kamunggai)

Best Actress: Irma Adlawan (What Home Feels Like)

Best Supporting Actor: Francis Magundayao (Instalado)

Best Supporting Actress: Barbara Miguel (Instalado)

Best Sound: Instalado (WildSound)

Best Music: What Home Feels Like (Harold Nagai and Harold Andre Cruz Santos)

Best Production Design: Instalado (Mark Sabas)

Best Editing: High Tide (Michael Bayan Canino and Tara Illenberger)

Best Cinematography: High Tide (TM Malones)

Best Story: What Home Feels Like (Joseph Abello)

Best Screenplay: What Home Feels Like (Joseph Abello)

People’s Choice Award: Instalado

Jury Special Award for Ensemble Acting: Cristine Mary Demaisip, Riena Christal Shin and Forrest Kyle Buscado (children of High Tide)

***

ARCHIE LIAO

