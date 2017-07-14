BONG GO DENIES PRESIDENT’S KNOWLEDGE OF NAPOLCOM RESOS

LOCAL government officials in the Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao who earlier expressed their extreme displeasure with National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) Resolution Nos. 334 and 335 suspending their power over police forces could have found an ally in the Presidential Assistant himself, Secretary Bong Go.

In a text message to Basilan Governor Jim Hataman-Salliman last Friday, July 7, 2017, Secretary Go said that the President has no knowledge of the resolutions and has assured the immediate review of the orders.

The NAPOLCOM released the resolutions last Wednesday, July 5, on allegations that local officials are involved “in acts inimical to national security.”

Hataman said that the Basilan LGU officials’ disapproval of the resolutions removing their deputation powers came to the attention of Press Secretary Martin Andanar who heard him being interviewed over Radio Mindanao Network and who intervened to ad-dress the issue.

Hataman said that the NAPOLCOM thereafter called the affected LGU officials for a consultative meeting to be held on Wednesday, July 13.

Hataman said that in the consultative meeting, he would voice out his great disappointment and disapproval of the move.

“Magagalit ako ru’n, lalabanan ko sila,” the governor said.

“Sabi ko nga, hindi kami ang nangangailangan ng pulis. Sila ang nangangailangan sa amin,” he added in jest.

Hataman is one of seven governors, along with 10 Basilan mayors and 122 other mayors, who were stripped of their deputation powers.

Many of them are in the ARMM.

Most of the affected LGU officials said they were demoralized by the NAPOLCOM resolutions. BEEN THERE DONE THAT/JOSEPHINE CODILLA

