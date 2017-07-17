Extension ng Martial law, suportado ng Kamara

SUSUPORTAHAN ng mga kongresista sakaling hilingin ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na palawigin pa ang 60 araw na Martial law.

Ipinaliwanag nina Deputy Speakers Fredenil Castro at Gwendolyn Garcia na nagtitiwala sila sa liderato ni Pangulong Duterte at sa pagtaya nito sa pangangailangan ng pagpapalawig ng Martial law.

Binigyang-diin ni Castro na kailangang malinaw na ang rason ng proklamasyon ay matagumpay na naipatupad dahil hindi nangangahulugan na tapos na ang rebelyon kapag naging minsanan na ang putukan sa Marawi City.

Aniya, nakasaad sa Martial law na kailangang masugpo ang lahat ng galamay ng rebelyon at ang kaguluhan at dapat maibalik ang kapayapaan.

“Well I can only surmise that lawmakers are out to support the president’s request because if they support it the proclamation of martial law and the bases of martial is till there, then I don’t see any reason why the Senate and House of Representatives will withhold its support for an extension requested by the president,” ani Castro.

Sinabi naman ni Garcia na maraming impormasyon ukol sa rebelyon sa Mindanao na ang pangulo lamang ang naka-aalam at nararapat bilang commander in chief ng Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Giit pa ng kongresista na nagtitiwala ang Kamara sa anumang magiging desisyon ng presidente.

The House of Representatives has shown its full support and full confidence in the wisdom of the leadership of our commander in chief. And so whatever the president may deemed necessary for the good of the country the HOR will stand fully of its decision,” ani Garcia. MELIZA MALUNTAG

