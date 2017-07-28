GoWiFi introduces 3-day Free Trial of GoWiFi Auto

GoWiFi, the public WiFi hotspot service of Globe Telecom, is pleased to announce a milestone in the deployment of its network – surpassing 10,000 access points in major malls, coffee chains, convenience stores, transport hubs, schools, hospitals, and many other locations across the country.

The popular Free GoWiFi service provides users with free internet minutes daily to browse social media, check e-mails, watch videos, and download files at high speed.

‘Surf All Day’ with the New GoWiFi Auto

GoWiFI introduces GoWiFi Auto, an affordable paid service for customers to continue browsing once their daily allowance of free WiFi minutes is fully consumed. Beyond just extending WiFi access time, GoWiFi Auto allows customers who have purchased a package to automatically connect to the GoWiFi Auto network without having to login again even when transferring between multiple locations. Customers can enjoy fast uninterrupted browsing, no ads, no timeouts, and no need to remember username and passwords.

To enjoy GoWiFi Auto, customers simply connect to the @GoWiFi_Auto network, wait for the GoWiFi Auto portal to pop up (or open the browser) and sign up with a mobile number. GoWiFi Auto’s affordable plans start at P15/day for 500MB. Larger plans, specifically a P50 plan offering 1.5GB of data for 3 days and a P99 plan, also with 1.5 GB of data, but valid for 30 days, are also available.

As a special treat, GoWiFi is offering a trial promo which entitles new users free access to GoWiFi Auto for a period of 3 days from the moment of successful activation. The Free 3 Day Trial promo runs until August 31, 2017.

In line with Globe’s aspiration to make high quality internet access available to all, GoWiFi Auto is open to customers of any local mobile network provider.

“The GoWiFi network allows us to provide everyone with dependable connectivity even when they are on-the-go. We continue to connect more establishments with GoWiFi, prioritizing key areas such as malls, hospitals, schools, government offices and transportation facilities.GoWiFi is built on carrier class secure infrastructure, available to all users regardless of network provider, and is compatible with any WiFi-enabled device. Globe looks forward to the continued expansion of this important new internet access network”, says Globe Chief Commercial Officer, Albert de Larrazabal.

