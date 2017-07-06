GSIS offers P66M emergency loan for members, pensioners in 3 VisMin areas

The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) earmarked a total of Php66.36 million in emergency loans for active members and old-age pensioners in the municipalities of Kalilangan in Bukidnon, who were hit by a magnitude 6 earthquake, and those in Carmen and Compostela in Cebu, who were affected by Tropical Depression Crising.

Active members are qualified to apply for the loan if they are residing or working in the calamity-declared area, are not on leave of absence without pay, have no arrears in paying premium contributions, and have no unpaid loans for more than six months. Deadline for filing of loan application for Kalilangan is on July 7; and for Carmen and Compostela on July 14.

Those applying for the first time may avail of a Php20,000 loan, while those with existing emergency loan may borrow up to Php40,000, from which their outstanding balance will be deducted.

Active members may apply through the GSIS Wireless Automated Processing System (GWAPS) kiosk located in all GSIS branch and extension offices; provincial capitols; city halls; selected municipal offices; large government agencies such as the Department of Education; Robinsons Malls; and selected SM City branches in North EDSA, Manila, Pampanga, Cebu, and SM Aura in Taguig.

Old-age pensioners must apply in person at any GSIS office to avail of the Php20,000 emergency loan. Pensioners who are also active members may apply for the loan only once.

Emergency loan is payable in 36 equal monthly instalments at six percent interest rate per annum. It is covered by a loan redemption insurance, which deems the loan fully paid in case of the borrower’s demise, provided that loan repayment is up to date.

Loan proceeds are electronically credited to the borrower’s GSIS electronic card (eCard) or unified multipurpose identification (UMID) card.

For more information, interested members may visit the GSIS website, www.gsis.gov.ph; email, gsiscares@gsis.gov.ph; or call the GSIS Contact Center at 847-4747.

loading...