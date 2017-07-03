Impeachment nakaamba vs CJ Sereno

PINAG-IISIPAN na rin ni House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez na ipa-impeach si Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

Ito’y sa sandaling ipasuway niya sa tatlong mahistrado ng Court of Appeals ang show cause order ng Malaking Kapulungan ng Kongreso.

Sa isang text message, sinabi ni Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel na hindi malayong sampahan ng impeachment ng Kamara si Sereno.

“He (Alvarez) is still contemplating. We still have to verify whether she really issued an order to the CA Justices to defy the show cause order,” ayon kay Pimentel.

Ang komite ay naunang nagkasundo na ipatawag sina CA Associate Justices Stephen Cruz, Edwin Sorongon at Nina Antonino-Valenzuela ng CA 4th Division dahil sa paglalabas ng provisional release order sa Ilocos 6 na nananatiling nakadetine sa Batasan Complex.

Kaugnay ito sa pagtanggi ng anim na magsalita o magbigay ng testimonya kaugnay sa diumano’y anomaly sa pagbili ng mga sasakyan sa Ilocos Norte na nagkakahalaga ng P66-milyon mula sa excise tax.

Ang Ilocos 6 ay sina provincial treasurer officers Genedine Jambaro, Encarnacion Gaors at Josephine Calajate; Ilocos Norte accountant IV Eden Battulayan; bids and awards committee (BAC) chairman, Engr. Pedro Agcaoili; at Ilocos Norte provincial budget officer Evangeline Tabulog.

Ipinasubpina na rin si Ilocos Norte Rep. Imee Marcos dahil sa paglagada nito sa mga purchase at voucher order sa nasabing mga sasakyan.

Nauna nang iginiit ni Alvarez na unang umabuso sa kapangyarihan matapos maglabas ng release order sa Ilocos 6.

“It was the action of the CA Special Fourth Division that precipitated the unfortunate situation when it committed grave abuse of discretion tantamount to ignorance of the law in issuing the controversial order,” ani Alvarez. MELIZA MALUNTAG

