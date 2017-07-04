Nothing but a washed out Kapuso star!

WAS Aljur Abrenica’s presence in the ABS-CBN compound an indication that he will be a Kapamilya soon?

A photo which showed Aljur in the said network has caused a stir on social media.

Ang feeling ng marami ay nagpapapansin ang actor since he had no network contract with GMA 7.

Sadly, for many Kapamilyas, unwelcome sight si Aljur sa ABS-CBN based on their hanash sa comment section ng isang popular website.

“Oh no!!! Please please please do not let him transfer!!! I am a tfc subscriber and a solid kapamilya. I don’t need him to tarnish the network.

“Ok lang naman lumipat sya kung my talent. Kaya lang wala e. D marunong umarte. Mas magaling pa yung kapatid nyang umarte kahit bagohan lang kaysa sa kanya na matagal na.. mg workshop sya muna mga 10 years.

“Wag kasing mayabang or feeling sikat. Maybe pwede ka pang mabigyan ng project. Kylie is staying poaitive and all pero nakakanega talaga si Aljur. He needs to step up his game and find work for his family. Meron naman siguro siyang business atleast or something o si kylie nalang lahat?

“Ipasok sa banana sundae or goin bulilit gawing side kick ni dagul.”

For us, Aljur is nothing short of a washed out Kapuso star.

***

Comedian Archie Alemania articulated that Kim Domingo is the true Sexiest Pinay.

Sa Instagram photo niya with Kim Domingo, this is his controversial caption: “Ang pinaka seksing babae sa Pilipinas!!! Kahit ano pa ang sabihin ng anong sexy mens magazine dyan for me ikaw ang number 1.”

We felt the same way, too. Any which way we lookat Kim ay talagang mas seksi siya kaysa kay Nadine.

Mag-react kaya si Nadine or ang kanyang boyfriend na si James Reid. We’ll see. UNCUT/ALEX BROSAS

