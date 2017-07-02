Trilyong-pisong badyet sa imprastraktura, ipinasasama sa SONA ni Digong

HINAMON ni House senior deputy minority leader at Buhay Rep. Lito Atienza si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na ilantad sa darating na SONA kung saan kukunin ang P8.4-trilyong inilalaaan sa ‘golden infra projects’ ng gobyerno.

“We would encourage the President to unwrap the full details of the P8.4-trillion-worth of new infrastructure projects that his administration

intends to build in the next 60 months,” ani Atienza.

Aniya, wala pang umupong presidente ng Pilipinas na nag-invest ng ganyang kalaking pondo sa imprastraktura.

Giit ng kongresista, mahalagang maipahayag ng pangulo sa kanyang ikalawang SONA kung paano gugugulan ng administrasyong Duterte ang mga proyekto nito maging ito man aniya ay utangin, galling sa buwis o ng road user’s tax.

“There are actually so many big developments being wished-for everywhere, we are not sure anymore if this or that particular project is just being kicked around, or will actually be carried out,” sinabi pa ng mambabatas.

Aniya, suportado niya ang mga proyekto ng administrasyong Duterte kabilang dito ang nailatag na 71-kilometer-Cebu Light Rail Transit System at iba pang proyekto sa Luzon at Visayas. MELIZA MALUNTAG

loading...