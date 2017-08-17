Bureau of Immigration, gagawing Commission on Immigration

APRUBADO na sa House Committee on Justice ang pagbuwag sa Bureau of Immigration (BI) upang palitan na ito ng Commission on Immigration.

Sa substitute bill na ito ay pinalakas at mas pinalawak ang kapangyarihan at mandato ng CI upang ito’y ma-professionalize.

Ang substitute bill na tinawag na “Philippine Immigration Act” ay pinagsama-samang House Bills 162, 327, 435, 1305, 1697 at 3005 na pangunahing inakda nina Reps. Feliciano Belmonte, Jr.(Quezon City), Xavier Jesus Romualdo (Camiguin), Evelina Escudero (Sorsogon), Leopoldo Bataoil (Pangasinan), Maximo Rodriguez, Jr.(Cagayan de Oro City), at Winston Castelo ng Quezon City.

Nakadeklara sa polisiya ng bagong itatatag na CI na sa pakikipag-relasyon sa ibang estado ay dapat unang maikonsidera ang “national sovereignty, territorial integrity, national security, national interest, the right to self-determination, the enhancement of economic diplomacy, and the protection of overseas Filipinos in destination countries, as it adheres to the policy of peace, cooperation and amity with all nations.”

Ang panukalang Commission on Immigration ay siyang pangunahing mananagot sa pangangasiwa at pagpapatupad ng Philippine Immigration Act, at “the implementation of all laws, rules, regulations or orders of any competent authority concerning the entry and admission into, stay in, and the departure from the Philippines of all persons.”

Ang komisyon ay pamumunuan ng Board of Commissioners sa pangunguna ng isang Commissioner bilang Chairperson at dalawang Deputy Commissioners bilang mga miembro na pawang mga appointee ng pangulo ng Pilipinas na ang sahod ay katumbas ng sahod ng Department Undersecretary at Department Assistant Secretary.

Ito ay mananatiling nasa ilalim ng pamumuno ng Department of Justice (DOJ). MELIZA MALUNTAG

