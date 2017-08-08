Electricity bills, sisirit ng P0.13 per kWh

SISIRIT ang electric bills ng P0.1338 per kilowatthour (kWh) sa P8.3849 per kWh ngayong Agosto, ayon sa pahayag ng power distributor kaninang Martes ng umaga.

“The slight rate increase this month amounts to a P27 increase in the total bill of a typical residential household consuming 200 kWh,” ayon sa kumpanya.

Ang ibig-sabihin nito, ang makakakonsumo ng 200 kWh ay magbabayad sa Meralco ng P1,676.98 para sa kanilang electricity consumption ngayong buwan.

Ang electric consumers ay nagbayad ng P8.2511 per kWh o P1,50.22 nitong nakaraang Hulyo.

“The electricity rates this August reflect the last installment of the refund of over-recovery on pass-through charges from January 2014 to December 2016 totaling around P6.9 billion, ayon sa Meralco.

“Meralco’s petition for refund with prayer for provisional authority was granted by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) on May 11, 2017 for implementation from June to August 2017,” pahayag pa nito.

“The refund is not shown as a separate line item in the bill but is embedded in different pass-through charges indicated in the bill, which include generation, transmission, and system loss charges and lifeline and senior citizen subsidies,” dagdag nito. BOBBY TICZON

loading...