Sen. Ejercito, iba pa abswelto sa technical malversation case

INABSUWELTO na ng Sandiganbayan 6th Division si Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito sa kasong technical malversation.

May kaugnayan ito sa naging pagbili nito ng matataas na uri ng armas noong 2008.

Nabatid na nagkaroon ng diversion of fund ng aabot sa P2.1-million mula sa calamity funds upang mabili ang nasabing mga baril.

Sa desisyon ng korte, pinagbigyan ang demurrers to evidence ni Ejercito at 14 na iba pa.

Para sa anti-graft court, nabigo ang prosekusyon na lubos na patunayan ang pagkakasala ng mga inakusahan.

“Let it be stressed that this verdict of acquittal is based on the failure of the prosecution to present proof beyond reasonable doubt that the accused indeed used the 2008 calamity fund of San Juan City in the procurement and payment of the subject firearms,” saad sa resolusyon.

Maliban kay Ejercito, inabsuwelto rin ang kaniyang mga kapwa akusado na sina Francisco Zamora, dating city councilors Angelino Mendoza, Rolando Bernardo, Andoni Carballo, Vincent Pacheco, Dante Santiago, Grace Pardines, Domingo Sese, Francis Peralta, Edgardo Soriano, Jannah Ejercito-Surla, Ramon Nakpil at Joseph Christopher. BOBBY TICZON

