Tulong-pinansyal sa biktima ng bird flu outbreak, iginiit ni Villar

IGINIIT kahapon ni Sen. Cynthia Villar ang agarang pagpapatupad ng financial assistance program sa mga magsasaka, partikular ang maliliit na backyard livestock growers na apektado ng bird flu outbreak sa San Luis, Pampanga.

Ayon pa kay Villar, chair ng Committee on Agriculture and Food, bukod sa financial assistance package na inihahanda ng Department of Agriculture (DA), dapat maging available ang alternatibong livelihood sources para sa mga magsasaka na mawawalan ng kita sa loob ng 4-5 buwan.

“I am praying with the farmers that this outbreak will be contained and will be prevented from spreading to other areas,” aniya.

Sa isang press conference, ipinahayag ni DA Sec. Emmanuel Piñol na magbibigay ang pamahalaan sa mga apektadong magsasaka ng kompensayon na P80 per head culled at P25,000 loan assistance.

Ayon naman kay Dr. Arlene Vytianco, head ng Animal Disease Center, na ang culling operation sa 200,000 infected fowls ay matatapos sa Huwebes.

Aniya, hindi bababa sa 90 araw bago muling makapagsimula ang growers ng mga manok dahil na rin sa quarantine, disinfection at monitoring procedures.

“In support of other Pampanga poultry raisers, we should emphasize that not all Pampanga fowls are infected. In fact, as confirmed by experts, only nine commercial farms, four quail farms and four duck farms in San Luis are infected by the virus,” sabi pa ni Villar.

Umaasa si Villar na ang outbreak ay hindi magdudulot ng malaking puwang sa suplay ng manok at poultry products na hindi maaaring punan ng mga lokal na raisers sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng bansa. ERNIE REYES

