3 suspek sa Castillo hazing incident, tinutugis na

HINAHANTING na ng Manila Police District (MPD) ang tatlong prime suspects sa pagpatay sa freshman University of Sto. Tomas (UST) law student na si Horacio Castillo III.

Sa isang televised press conference kaninang Miyerkules ng umaga, kinilala ni MPD chief Gen. Joel Napoleon Coronel ang mga suspek na sina John Paul Solano, Antonio Trangia, at ang kanyang anak na si Ralph, isang Aegis Juris fraternity official.

“Both persons, Mr. Antonio Trangia and Ralph Trangia are now possible suspects, and manhunt operations would be undertaken to effect their immediate arrest and the recovery of the motor vehicle,” pahayag ni Coronel.

Sinabi ni Coronel na na narekober na nila ang pulang Mitsubishi Strada pickup na may plakang ZTV 539, na nakarehistro sa pangalan ni Antonio Trangia.

So clearly, as you can see, as a result of our investigation, Mr. John Paul Solano together with the assistance and cooperation of Mr. Antonio Trangia and Ralph Trangia deliberately misled our investigation on the death of Horacio Castillo by providing us false and fraudulent statements concerning the delivery of Mr. Castillo in Balut, Tondo, which we feel was a cover up for the actual murder and the killing of the victim,” pahayag ng MPD chief. BOBBY TICZON

