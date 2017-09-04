EMQ and GCash Partnership to Boost Remittance Services across The Philippines

EMQ and Globe Telecom’s mobile commerce subsidiary G-Xchange Inc.(GCash), today announced a partnership that would further expand EMQ’s reach in the Philippines as well as offer greater flexibility and convenience to overseas workers.

“Remittances provide a lifeline for millions of households and drive financial inclusion in the developing countries such as the Philippines, currently the third largest recipient of remittances according to the World Bank,” said Max Liu, Co-founder and CEO of EMQ. “Our expansion with GCash complements our existing capabilities in the Philippines, while offering the best possible choices and flexibility for the overseas workers to send money home effortlessly within minutes.”

With the partnership, EMQ users can now send funds to GCash account holders who in turn can use their mobile money to pay bills and make online purchases, buy load or cash out at over 12,000 GCash Partner Outlets across the Philippines.

“We always strive to create the highest customer value with our innovative solutions and EMQ shares our passion,” said GCash President and CEO Abet Tinio. “Our strategic partnership with EMQ would further boost mobile wallets usage and accelerate local economic growth. But most importantly, we want to ensure that Filipinos who rely on remittances from their loved ones overseas will receive their money fast and securely without any hassle.”

EMQ currently has footprints in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines, with plans underway to expand across other key business markets first in Asia and then globally, covering North America, Europe, and the Middle East. GCash international partners have over 1,000,000 outlets worldwide with over 12,000+ GCash Partner Outlets across the Philippines.

